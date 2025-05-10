‘Inhuman Resources’ Is the Pinnacle of Interactive Fiction, and I Need Y’all To Know About This Unsung Gem

So, I’m cheating just a smidge because I technically reviewed Inhuman Resources here in our Mini Review Roundup. However, so many people who would adore this game will never know it exists, and I want to boost it as much as possible. Because, y’all? Inhuman Resources is the future of interactive fiction. Point-and-click, graphic adventure, choose-your-own-adventure — all of it’s done perfectly in this horrifying commentary on corporate shenanigans.

Published by Indie Asylum and developed by Finnegan Motors, Inhuman Resources came out of nowhere for me. In fact, if it weren’t for the press websites I’m registered with, I may have missed this gem completely. So, as I said in my review: “For my literary geeks out there, all I’ll say is: George Orwell would’ve been horrified but proud of Inhuman Resources. The overarching plot is snappy, clever, and keeps you glued to what’s going on all the way to the end credits. And a good plot is only as meaningful as the characters within it, and Inhuman Resources has some of the most layered, tragic people you’ve ever worked with.”

I’m still going to be annoyingly vague about the actual plot. Because, trust me, you’re going to want to experience Inhuman Resources as blindly as you can. But I can tell you what it’s about in a hoity “thematic” sense. If you’ve ever been ground down by a job, this game will spiritually resonate with you. It’s Get Out, Nineteen Eighty-Four, and Severance bundled in a capitalistic hellscape. It’s funny, it’s brutal, and most importantly? Few games can command your emotions as the writing in this game will.

if you listen to nothing else i say, *please* give ‘inhuman resources’ a try

Inhuman Resources is $14.99 on Steam right now. To properly qualify that, that’s less than the average newest novel from a best-selling author. Less than most point-and-click titles — or high-end visual novels, for that matter. Yet, there’s so much heft behind this game. It’s replayable with many branching paths and dialogue options. The character roster is one of the best I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing across any storytelling medium. And it’s just an utter gruesome delight from beginning to end.

“Take part in an expansive choose-your-own-adventure horror story, where you’ll uncover the secrets of an anachronistic corporation reigning over a post-truth world. Solve cryptic riddles, make difficult choices, and escape the depths of SMYRNACORP with your mind intact, no matter the cost,” the game’s Steam page touts (and it ain’t lying)!

“With hundreds of possible story routes, multiple endings, interactive puzzles and RPG elements, INHUMAN RESOURCES aims to elevate the traditional reading experience to more immersive, engaging heights, without forgoing the satisfaction of a well-crafted story.”

Wishlist it, buy it, do whatever you can to experience the excellence of Inhuman Resources. And if you take the plunge? You’re welcome!