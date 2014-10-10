Ink Morphs Into Liquid Landscapes In Susi Sie’s Stunning New Video

SOUNDSCAPES, the new video from the Berlin-based visual artist and director of Glitch Mob’s vibrating water music video, Susi Sie, reveals a monochromatic underwater dreamworld through macro videography and analog SFX techniques. In her bio, she states she’s “on a mission to explore the physical and mathematical nature of unusual forms, substances and materials to show the hidden beauty and magic of our natural world that constantly surrounds us.” The result is a stunning cymatic visualization set to the ambient sonic textures of Banabila & Machinefabriek’s “Descend” track.

Videos by VICE

Sie’s macro art medium consistently explores natural materials through an emotional visualization. SOUNDSCAPES begins with delicate pulsing waves and slowly builds into a voluminous and discordant movement. Using different types of ink to create her liquid landscapes, Susi’s hypnotic touch abstracts natural forms, suspending her visuals between growth and decay. Sie used a Canon 5D camera with a 100mm macro lens and experimented her filming techniques on the different inks in water. Sie states that all of her work is analog and that she doesn’t use any additional computer animation or effects—but with this much natural beauty in close-up, we don’t think she’ll ever have to.

Below, some of our favorite moments from SOUNDSCAPES:

Check out more of Susi Sie’s work on her website and Vimeo.

Related:

Sublime Macro Photographs Of Butterfly Wings

Witness The Macro Beauty Of Chemical Reactions In Stunning 4K

Meet The Artist Behind “Blacker-Than-Black”, The Darkest Color Ever

Bask In The Eerie Simplicity Of Microscopic Worlds With ‘Confluence’