‘inKONBINI’ Is a Chill Simulator Where You Run a Convenience Store in the ‘90s, and the Vibes Are Immaculate

I’d consider myself a cozy-game connoisseur if you haven’t noticed by now. Jumping into a peaceful world after slashing through endless hordes of creeps in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is such a tonal shift that I’ll never get over. But, it’s sometimes necessary. And what better way to chill out than stocking shelves in a Japanese konbini in the ’90s? That’s what inKONBINI is all about, and I’m ready to clock in for my shift.

Screenshot: Nagai Industries

‘inKONBINI’ Looks Certifiably Lo-Fi and Chill — Something We All Need Right About Now.

The combination of the blissful visual style and the musical overtones makes inKONBINI feel like something out of a pleasant dream. As someone who spent many days of their teenage life stocking shelves in a family-owned grocery store, I never thought I’d have any interest in playing a game about that same menial task. But something about inKONBINI is plucking my interest. Maybe it’s the dreamy aesthetic or the lo-fi soundtrack. It could also be the idea of having my very own store and learning more about the folks who come and visit.

Play video Video via Nagai Industries INC. on YouTube Video via Nagai Industries INC. on YouTube

One half simulator and another half narrative-driven adventure, inKONBINI put us in the shoes of Makoto Hayakawa. She’s helping out her Aunt while she’s out of the building. It’s up to us to keep things running smoothly. It just looks so calming, and like a great way to escape into a digital world after a stressful day. If I’ve learned anything about myself over the past few years? Simulator games offer much more of an escape than I could have ever given them credit for originally.

Games like inKONBINI are slowly making the gaming world a better place. Slow-paced, light on action, and just a great way to relax. While its style may have drawn me in, the premise is what’s getting me to stick around. I’m already more than eager to see what the citizens of this town have to say, and what kind of people we’re bound to run into. I just hope that, unlike real life, these customers don’t yell at us over things we have no control over.