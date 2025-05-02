‘InKonbini: One Store, Many Stories’ Shares an Intimate and Beautiful Look Into the Life of a Konbini Clerk (Demo Impressions)

One of the first jobs I ever had in High School was a grocery stocker. Facing shelves, making sure that the store looked presentable, and taking pride in everything that I did along the way. I often stopped what I was doing to have a brief chat with strangers. Learning about their lives, even though there was a good chance I may never see them again. InKonbini: One Store, Many Stories captures that magic perfectly. During my demo playthrough, I may have only met one of many customers whom I’ll come to know and love. But even from this brief teaser, I know that InKonbini is exactly the type of cozy life simulator I’ve been searching for, seamlessly blending puzzle gameplay with slow-paced storytelling.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Although I Hardly Know Makoto, the Star of ‘Inkonbini’ Is Immediately Easy to Associate With

I step into the shoes of Makoto, a young woman helping her Auntie run a Konbini. While she would seemingly prefer to be elsewhere, she’s also incredibly eager to step into her role as a worker. At the request of her Auntie, she fills out a small journal at the start of her shift, detailing how she’s currently feeling. Scared, confused, and generally anxious, it’s her first day running the Konbini by herself. Thankfully, the weather outside isn’t ripe for waves of customers to start flocking in. It’s pouring outside, and I have plenty of time to prepare for my day.

The first thing I need to do in InKonbini is inspect the store from top to bottom. Facing shelves, putting out additional stock from the back room, and trying to figure out why one of the other employees put bread in the fridge. It’s all familiar, and my instincts kick right in. I scan the shelves, looking for anything that appears out of place. I rotate cans of cat food like my life depends on it. All while being serenaded by the strings of a beautiful melody, played on an acoustic guitar. It’s… serene and peaceful, honestly.

After flipping the last magazine that was out of place, it was finally time to open up shop. I turn the sign on the door to Open, and wait. I paced around the store, waiting to see if anyone was willing to brave the weather outside to come in and shop. And that’s when my first customer showed up. A short man, hunched over, wearing an oversized prayer bead necklace. As he parked his truck outside and slowly began to saunter in, I put on my customer service face and got ready for my first interaction in Inkonbini.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Interacting with Customers is Quite a Joy

Brandishing an umbrella before entering the store, I’m not sure what to make of this man. He looks like he could be rather grumpy, and I start to get flashbacks to my time in retail. Getting yelled at by customers over things I had no control over. But I brace myself and approach him, only to find out that he’s nothing more than a gray-haired teddy bear by the name of Chief. Sure, he may look slightly intimidating, but he’s a big softy at heart. He calls me over a few times to help him find specific items, and I hop to it quickly. A can of soda to remind him of his youth. Specialty ramen for dinner. And a can of cat food for his “princess”. He’s just like me, for real.

But, Chief seems to be troubled by something. His Horoscope mentioned that he should try something new to try and “clear the weather”. But it seems like everything has been going wrong for him lately, and it’s got him in the dumps. This is where InKonbini really shines, outside of its more cozy elements. It reminds you to be polite, and kind, and lend an ear to those who need it. Chatting with Chief was the highlight of the demo for me, even if I did genuinely love getting to gussy up the store in my free time. Even though I got to chat with him for less than half of the overall runtime of the demo, I feel like I’ve known Chief for my whole life.

in conclusion

These more “intimate” moments, shared between strangers, are what make InKonbini special. They feel incredibly human, even if they are in the form of a video game. First impressions can be important, but we sometimes need to peel back the layers before we truly see how a person is. Chief is the perfect example. He looks like a gruff, grizzled old man. But we find out that he’s just like you or me; someone who wants to make the world a better place for the people around him. It’s heartwarming, cheerful, and just genuinely fantastic to see a game like InKonbini being made. This demo brought a smile to my face and made me even more excited for InKonbini: One Store, Many Stories. I’m ready to clock in and lose many, many hours to this one.