Innervisions Co-founders Âme and Dixon To Record b2b Essential Mix in April

Two of Berlin’s most acclaimed acts have just announced that they’ll take the reigns on a collaborative BBC 1 Essential Mix this April. On deck will be none other than the co-founders of the beloved Innervisions label: Âme, a duo made up of Kristian Beyer and Frank Wiedemann, and Dixon, real name Steffen Berkhahn.

Both acts, who put in time as DJs and producers, have recorded solo Essential Mixes before: Âme in 2006, and Dixon in 2013. Notably, international tastemaker Pete Tong chose the former as his favorite Essential Mix of all time, leading to it being re-broadcasted in 2013.

On that occasion, he offered the following: “When I’m asked to choose my favourite mix or record, my head explodes! Picking out one Essential Mix from over a thousand was such a difficult choice,” he explained. “There have been so many great Essential Mixes over the years. David Holmes, Oakey’s Goa mix and Sasha’s Maida Vale mix all come to mind. But the mix I’ve chosen had a profound effect on my DJing. I remember playing it constantly one summer driving around Ibiza in my car. And listening to it again today makes you realize how prophetic it was, and how much their sound influenced not only me but the likes of Richie Hawtin, Luciano and Marco Carola as well”.

This will be the first “X Series” Essential Mix of 2016, and will be broadcasted on April 2.

