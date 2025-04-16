Innovation, Thy Name Is Hentai – This Anime Porn Game Has One of the Most Unique Mechanics I’ve Seen in Gaming

Adult games are so unique. Every time I feel like I’ve seen the true limits of lewd gaming, another 18+ title comes out and shows me a new way to game hornily. Whether it’s Pokemon Snap with futanari characters, or a life simulator where you get to watch your custom characters bang and break up, there’s nothing like the adult gaming industry.

But if there’s one adult subgenre I love more than any, it’s h-games. My intro to adult gaming was through TechArts3D’s 3D Custom Girl, and I’ve been addicted since. KISS, AliceSoft, and yes, even ILLUSION (or should I say ILLGAMES?), I love you all. Don’t get me wrong, anime porn shovelware has taken over the Steam Store. But there are many, many lewd h-games that continue to innovate on the genre and delight anime fans around the world. Including this one.

‘Salvor DEEP’, the hentai game where you can be an asshole boss

Welcome to Salvor DEEP. Created by indie hentai dev Delusria, the game casts players as a salvage dispatcher working with a buxom “first-time volunteer salvor.” Unfortunately, your lovely worker isn’t fully equipped to deal with the hazards of the deep sea, and so your job is to help her stay safe on her journey. According to the game’s Steam page, you can expect your salvor to end up experiencing “breast expansion,” “ass expansion,” and “inflation” if you aren’t careful, along with tentacle sex and various forms of dubcon and noncon.

And, yes, you don’t have to guide your salvor to safety. You can purposefully get her caught up in all sorts of kinky mishaps. Go ahead, be a pervy boss. The power is in your hands.

Lewd h-gaming, but with audio?!

As attractive as Salvor DEEP‘s female diver is, it’s not the lewdity alone that caught my interest in Delusria’s game. As he writes on the title’s Steam Store page, Salvor DEEP is an audio hentai game. You’ll rely on a “high amount of sound to explain the setting and situations your salvor is in.” This includes hearing your salvor swimming, her footsteps as she walks around the sea floor, shipwrecks creaking under the deep sea, and “many more things” that Delusria leaves “up to a surprise!” Hence, the aforementioned tentacles, dubcon, and noncon.

Gameplay is simple: The salvor explores wreckage while the player looks down from a white pixel map. You can communicate with the diver using “Y” or “N” inputs, as well as tapping the game’s echo graph. The end result? Salvor DEEP perfectly captures that feeling of being safe in front of an old computer. Chatting with someone far less experienced than you, directing them as they start their career. And, yes, having all that power over them. The fact that you can make friendly small talk with your salvor and then lead her directly into lewdity is diabolical. And yet, the game makes it clear that this is an intended feature; you can even “take pictures of the events that befall her.” And yet, it’s not the lewdity alone that’s delighted players. Many h-game fans find the audio mechanic fascinating.

“Came here for the boobs, stayed for the gameplay. This is really fun!” one player wrote on Salvor DEEP‘s itch.io page. “And the storytelling through sounds is such a new concept for me as a gamer. It’s really cool!”

Screenshot: Delusria

I’ve been keeping a close eye on Salvor DEEP for a minute now, waiting for the fateful day it hits Steam. You can play an early version on itch.io for just $5, or grab it as part of the Assorted Adult Games Spring Bundle. For the record, Salvor DEEP remains well-liked, with nearly a five-star rating on itch.io across 138 reviewers. So, yeah, consider this hentai game one to keep on your radar. Or just drop five bucks on it right now.