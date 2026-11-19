Insane Clown Posse rapper Shaggy 2 Dope wants you to succeed in your sobriety journey. He even recently gave some very blunt advice to fans struggling with sobriety, telling them to “don’t f**k that up.”

In a video shared on , Shaggy answered a message from a fan who shared that he was struggling with alcoholism. They felt they might fall off the wagon. Shaggy’s advice? Go straight to AA.

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“If you feel like you’re gonna slip, go hit up a meeting,” Shaggy said. “Just go and just listen to [people] that know how to not drink and get some tips.” He then encouraged the fan by reminding them how far they’ve come: “You got two years under your belt. Don’t f*** that up, man. One day at a time, homie.”

Shaggy 2 Dope has been transparent about his past battles with alcoholism and how it impacted ICP

Notably, Shaggy 2 Dope is someone well-acquainted with the ups and downs of sobriety. In a past Howard Stern interview, he spoke candidly about his battles with substance abuse and addiction.

At one point in the encompassing conversation, Shaggy’s alcoholism came up. he admitted that his “drink of choice” was vodka, and he addressed the notion that drinking heavily would cause him to get into fights. He quipped that he still gets into fights, only now he “remembers” them.e

Shaggy eventually shared that he did go to rehab for his drinking. He shared that his wife and friends confronted him about how his drinking had gotten out of hand. They urged him to get help from professionals. This led him to check himself into a treatment facility.

His ICP partner Violent J explained that this was part of the reason the band took a break from recording and touring for a period of time.

Finally, Shaggy confessed that—at the time—he had not had a drink in a year and a half. When asked if he “missed” drinking, Shaggy replied, “F**k no.” He attributed this to his dedication to marriage and his loyalty to Violent J, his longtime friend.

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