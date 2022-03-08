Insane Footage of Flash Floods As Sydney Cops Torrential Rain

Insane footage continues to flood social media as eastern New South Wales’ extreme weather intensifies.

Evacuation warnings were announced today for suburbs across the city, including Manly, Camden and Bankstown.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning update: currently the heaviest rainfall is over the #Illawarra & northern #SouthCoast districts. The situation is being monitored closely, and warnings for intense rainfall may be issued if required. Updates: https://t.co/jJWt2w3VPL pic.twitter.com/HVv2D8ppVr — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 7, 2022

The bureau of meteorology warned “dangerous thunderstorms” would continue, as well as the threat of flash floods, and text messages sent by the State Emergency Services (SES) warned residents of Bankstown, Sutherland, Camden Campbelltown and Liverpool, of “dangerous and life-threatening flooding”.

This collapsing ceiling at Westfield Bondi Junction, missed me by two metres! pic.twitter.com/pyxBF1YXIS — James Valentine (@Valentine702) March 8, 2022

Manly Dam spilling this morning. Thats my office just downstream #sydneyfloods pic.twitter.com/12uPVxXNum — Mitchell Harley (@DocHarleyMD) March 7, 2022

On Sydney’s Northern Beaches, streets flooded, shopping carts floated by rapidly, and entire transit-ways were left completely unusable.

The Roseville Bridge, which connects large parts of Sydney’s northern suburbs with the greater Northern Beaches area, was flooded also – meaning no one could cross.

The Sydney storm comes after NSW’s Northern Rivers region was hit by intense flash floods last week, destroying at least 2500 homes, cutting off water, food and electricity.

Terrifying scenes from Lismore, one of the worst hit cities in the region, inundated social media, as residents pleaded for assistance from the government while community volunteers launched guerrilla missions to rescue residents trapped by rising floodwaters.

The weather system has continued to travel down NSW’s east coast, with heavy rainfall, severe winds and thunderstorms expected to persist until Wednesday at least.

Sydney has not had a day without rain since February 21.

