This Japanese Commercial Is the Trump Meme to End All Trump Memes

Of all the apocalyptic visions of a Donald Trump presidency, this bizzaro propaganda, in the style of a Japanese commercial, is hands down the greatest (with regard to what it’s making America… again). Today, self-described “MAKER OF VIDEOS/ MUSIC/ MEMES/ DREAMS,” Mike Diva dropped this explosion of seapunk, ~new aesthetic~, and over-the-top kawaii devotion to the Donald, and, simply put, we’re not sure how long all the other Trump memes, #drumpf included, will last.

Discovered via digital art wizard Uğur Engin Deniz‘s Facebook, this over-the-top takeover of Japanese commercials and their parodies features a blue-haired Trump otaku, Trumpasaurus, Trump fruit trees, an army of pastel pink Trump tanks… it’s all but endless. A Trump-faced robot blows up the whole planet to uproarious applause, rendering even the friendliest Trump turd graffiti a loser. We’re calling it—Wednesday, June 15, 2016 marks the Trump meme to end all Trump memes. Watch history in the making, below:

Videos by VICE

See more of Mike Diva’s work on YouTube.

