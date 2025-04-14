Insecure Men Are Shaving Their Eyelashes to Look ‘Less Feminine’

First it was beards. Then brows. Now? Men are taking clippers to their eyelashes—and barbers are wondering if we’ve officially crossed into unhinged grooming territory.

A strange new trend is creeping into barbershops across TikTok: eyelash trims. And we’re not talking about a gentle tidy-up. In one viral video, a barber uses an electric razor to buzz a man’s lashes all the way down to the skin. Clean off. “He said he didn’t like how long they were and that his wife criticized them for looking too feminine,” the caption reads. “He was even willing to pay extra.”

No eyelashes are more mainly?😳 Some might say this is fake, but in all honesty, it's 100% true. I personally witnessed a walk-in client who asked a barber to shave off his eyelashes. He said he didn't like how long they were and that his wife criticized them for looking too feminine. He was even willing to pay extra. But my question to all barbers out there is: Is this service really feasible? Should it be allowed in barbershops? Would you do it if a client asked? And the million dollar question: Is it more manly to shave off your eyelashes?🤔

The clip has sparked a messy debate. Is this safe? Is it even necessary? Some commenters are treating it like a brave act of masculinity. Others are just worried we’ve forgotten what eyelashes are for.

“It’s important to remember that eyelashes serve a purpose in protecting our eyes,” said Dr. Nicole Bajic, a comprehensive ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute. “Eyelashes act like a protective shade, keeping away debris, allergens, and other pollutants in the air away from our eyes.”

They also act as sensors, alerting your eyelids to incoming danger. Without them, your eyes are more vulnerable to dust, wind, and accidental trauma—especially if you’re already skipping sunglasses.

“There’s also a thought that they can help prevent dry eye by keeping the tear film from evaporating too quickly,” Bajic added.

The good news? Lashes will grow back, usually within six to ten weeks. But in the meantime, anyone who’s taken a razor to their eyelids might want to invest in some protective eyewear and eye drops—unless they want to spend the next month flinching at specks of pollen.

Barbers are left in a gray area. Do they draw the line at lash removal, or lean into it as just another fringe service (no pun intended)? The TikTok barber who posted the original video said it was a first—and that he’s not sure it should become a thing.

But it’s not just about beauty. For some men, it’s about “not looking feminine.” For others, it’s a reaction to hyper-personal grooming culture, where any hair that’s too long, too thick, or too visible becomes a perceived flaw.

In a world where even your eyelashes can be “too much,” maybe the most rebellious thing is just…leaving them alone.