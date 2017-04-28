Inside a BDSM Dungeon with a Hillary Dom and a Guilty, Diaper-Clad Trump Voter

On an overcast day in mid-April, in a BDSM dungeon located under an inconspicuous house in upstate New York, a dominatrix styled as Hillary Clinton was in the process of chaining up a repentant Trump voter, who was clad only in a mask of the candidate he had helped to elect and an adult diaper with “LEAK PROOF” written on the butt.

“Lock him up! Lock him up!” the domme chanted derisively while she fastened the shackles around his wrists. Her hair had been styled that morning into a faithful replica of Clinton’s bob during her First Lady years, and she wore a crisp red blazer over her lingerie. Every surface in the room around her was crowded with sex toys, weapons, and miscellaneous objects—a rubber chicken, a pair of velvet gloves—that took on a sinister connotation by association.

In his constraints, with his arms and legs spread as he stood before a mirror, the be-diapered Trump surveyed his humiliating position and tensed with the pleasurable anticipation of pain. He was fully in character, defiant and petulant before his captor, though his portrayal of America’s 45th president was perhaps a bit on-the-nose—when asked whether he had thought it was funny that his supporters had called for Clinton to be jailed, for instance, he responded, “Bigly, Madame!”

Within a few minutes, the corporal punishment started. “Please, Madame, whip me until I cry,” he croaked as the lashes rained upon his back.

Disclaimer: No money was exchanged around this interaction.



I was watching this interaction from the dimly-lit heart of La Domaine Esemar, the oldest operational BDSM chateau in America, where the dominatrix Mistress Couple lives full time along with her partner, Master R. During the election, Mistress Couple had started posting Backpage ads as “Madame Hillary” as a joke. Far from a Hillary super fan—she’d voted for Sanders in the primaries—Mistress Couple was mostly interested in Clinton as an archetypal dominant woman. “I was so enjoying Trump having his ass handed to him in the debates that I was like, Oh, this is a character that I could get into doing role play with in sessions,” she explained.

The responses were prolific, and illuminating. She says she heard from several different general categories of people: There were the Trump supporters who felt guilty and ashamed, the misogynists who thought nothing would be more humiliating than being dominated by a woman, the liberals who despised Trump but were intrigued by this specific role play scenario.

There were also the Proud Deplorable submissives who relished even more in their deplorability than the rest of their ideological cohort. “Well, I’m voting for Trump, so smothering me with face farts is probably what I need for punishment,” one such person wrote in a response to a Madame Hillary ad before the election. “I want you to fart up my nose so much that my face turns orange and my nose squeaks just like Trump’s. I’ll be sure to set up an appointment so you can fart in my deplorable basket that I call a nose.”



Despite her new insight into the Trump-supporting heart of America, Mistress Couple was not expecting the former reality star to win the presidency. As the election unfolded, to the shock and horror of Trump’s detractors, and America began settling into its new bizarre political circumstances, she found that the demand for the Madame’s services had not abated. This is something she struggled with initially. “I had a really hard time [thinking] about how do I interact as a fetish object?” she told me. “I’m being fetishized by people, now, who voted against my personal interests and the interests of my loved ones… I don’t want to be a sex object for those people.”

To her, the ideal interplay of dominant and submissive is not one of objectification and humiliation; rather, it’s an equalizing, deeply psychological experience built on mutual trust and respect. This requires a special sort of sub, and she therefore mandates that anyone who wishes to book a session with Madame Hillary must provide evidence they’ve donated to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood in President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence’s name beforehand.

“You never know how a person is going to leave. You cannot force somebody to change,” Mistress Couple said. “What I hope to do for people, by the end of their session, is just make them think about they choices they’ve made and question them the next time something arises where they have the power opportunity to make a decision.”

That evening, Mistress Couple was working with a submissive named Mike, who, like many regretful Trump voters featured in the countless media reports on the subject, had seemingly voted against his own best interests. He is an immigrant and has family living abroad who may be affected by Trump’s proposed travel ban. He is also into femdom and female superiority, a BDSM scene predicated on the belief that women are inherently better than men and should thus hold the power in society, which makes it particularly odd that he would support a man who had boasted about using his power and influence to sexually assault women.

When pressed about this in an interview before the session began, he intermittently deflected and scoffed: “I didn’t know the circumstances, and since there were not, like, 20 tapes, I thought this must be some odd situation,” he explained through a gimp mask.

“But there were, like, 12 women who accused him of sexual assault, right?” I countered.

“When you look at it, he kind of hugged them without asking,” he responded offhandedly. “For me, most of what they described as assault seemed to be—” he paused, momentarily struggling to verbalize his feelings “—not that assault-y.”

Mike had voted for Trump because he was disgusted with how centrist the Democrats had become, and he felt betrayed that Clinton hadn’t picked Bernie Sanders as her running mate. During the election, he saw Trump as the anti-establishment candidate, which appealed to him far more than the watered-down offerings of the left. Now, however, he felt dismayed with the state of US politics. He mentioned an editorial cartoon he’d recently seen in Politico that caused him particularly acute anguish: It showed the cast of Sesame Street, unemployed due to funding cuts to PBS, building the border wall for lack of other job opportunities.

“Poor Kermit is there, lugging a heavy stone,” he said. “It kind of symbolized how—I mean, his tax reform proposals, the fact that he nearly ditched Obamacare without a good replacement… Obamacare can certainly be made better, but to ditch it for something that would put 30 million people on the street without insurance? I felt really bad about that.”

The process of Mike’s atonement was extraordinarily byzantine and seemed very painful. In character as Trump, he had his nipples electrocuted while Madame Hillary demanded he confess that he had colluded with the Russians during the election (“I’m Putin’s bitch!” he cried dutifully); was bullwhipped until he admitted he had lost the popular vote; placed in the stocks and flogged, then pelted with fake used tampons, for attacking women’s rights; paddled with such force that the walls of the dungeon seemed to reverberate until he acknowledged that the slogan “Make American Great Again” only applied to his rich, white friends; and eventually was mounted and ridden around like a pony while wheezily proclaiming, “I’m with her.”

In one particularly affecting moment, Madame Hillary swung a golf club directly into his testicles 18 times—one for each million the president has spent on his visits to Mar-a-Lago. “Thank you, Madame President,” he sputtered, doubled over, when she had finished.

After the session, both were at once wired and depleted, radiating exuberant exhaustion, and Mistress Couple began the process of aftercare, in which the dom and sub take a moment to unwind, recover, and gauge each other’s emotional needs. “Did I take the pain well?” Mike asked her eagerly, as she stroked his arms and back with tenderness.

“This pain is temporary, but this memory is going to last for a long time,” she said in a soothing voice. “And I hope that it affects the way that you think about things moving forward.” A sense of peaceful catharsis had settled over the room, and Mike buried his face, still shielded by the Trump mask, into Mistress Couple’s lap. The sight was strangely touching, a fitting display of unity in an age of debased political rhetoric: a Trump voter quietly discussing his emotional state with a liberal as bruises bloomed around the periphery of his diaper.

Of course, there’s rarely any aftercare in real life, and certainly not in politics. Towards the end of the session, Mistress Couple had instituted a “cum tax” on Mike, demanding that he donate money to a progressive cause every time he masturbated to the thought of their time in the dungeon together. But it was impossible to be sure whether the evening’s events would yield a lasting change, or just mere momentary release—would Mike churlishly dodge his tax responsibilities like the man he had voted for?

A couple of weeks after the session, I emailed Mistress Couple to check in on Mike’s progress. He’s paid one cum tax so far: $125, to Planned Parenthood. “I have told Mike that I will not see him anymore unless he continues to make… “cum taxes” and proves to me that he has done so,” she wrote. “I am hoping that this will sexually condition him to enjoy making donations to women’s causes, and I can feel good about that.” While she feels confident that Mike had exorcised some personal demons, she added, she’s still unsure that he’s grown in terms of his political beliefs.

“For that,” she said, “we will have to wait and see!”

