Inside a Bujumbura Opposition Stronghold: Burundi on the Brink (Dispatch 2)

The Buterere neighborhood of Burundi’s capital city Bujumbura is a stronghold of support for the National Forces of Liberation, one of the main opposition parties currently campaigning against President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Buterere is also the site of many demonstrations and clashes between protesters and police since Nkurunziza announced his candidacy for a highly contested third term in April.

On the morning of Thursday July 9, VICE News arrived at the entrance of Buterere to find sporadic but consistent gunfire and a roadblock built by protesters. After the gunfire settled, police officers forced the demonstrators to tear down the barricade.

Once clear of the police, VICE News entered Buterere to hear testimony from residents about what it’s like inside one of Bujumbura’s opposition strongholds.

