Inside a Real Doomsday Bunker: 15 Things Preppers Swear Will Keep You Alive

When a Chinese spy balloon floated across the U.S. in 2023, most people joked about it online. Carrie and Colton Smith bought a life raft. And a year’s worth of freeze-dried meals. And four generators.

The Montana couple went full prepper mode after that balloon incident, convinced it wasn’t just a blip on the news cycle—it was a warning. “I grew up in California with earthquake kits,” Carrie told SWNS, reported by New York Post. “But the balloon took things to the next level.”

That “next level” includes 55-gallon water drums, a bug-out bag for their Goldendoodle, and enough off-grid equipment to live comfortably without any modern tech.

Their approach isn’t apocalyptic. It’s also practical. A job loss, a natural disaster, a prolonged power outage—any of it could force you to rely on what’s in your garage, not what’s on grocery store shelves. “Prepping isn’t crazy,” Carrie says. “It’s smart.”

They’ve built what amounts to a mobile survival network, with gear stashed not only in their home, but in cars and even friends’ homes. The goal, according to Carrie’s Instagram @housewifeprepper, is to stay alive, stay warm, and stay connected for at least a year.

So what do the Smiths (and other preppers) say you actually need? Here’s the gear that makes up their survival foundation—broken down by food, water, shelter, communication, and defense:

15 Essential Items for a Year in a Bunker (or a Bad Month Above Ground)

Water filtration and purification (portable filters, iodine tablets)



(portable filters, iodine tablets) Stored water (at least one gallon per person per day)



(at least one gallon per person per day) Emergency food (freeze-dried meals, canned goods, ration bars)



(freeze-dried meals, canned goods, ration bars) Fire-starting tools (ferro rod, waterproof matches, tinder)



(ferro rod, waterproof matches, tinder) First aid kit (trauma gear, antibiotics, antiseptics)



(trauma gear, antibiotics, antiseptics) Emergency shelter (tarp, tent, mylar blankets)



(tarp, tent, mylar blankets) Warm clothing and insulation (wool socks, thermal layers, gloves)



(wool socks, thermal layers, gloves) Multi-tool or survival knife (fixed blade recommended)



(fixed blade recommended) Light sources (headlamp, flashlight, backup batteries)



(headlamp, flashlight, backup batteries) Navigation tools (compass, paper maps, GPS backup)



(compass, paper maps, GPS backup) Portable power (solar panel, power bank, generator)



(solar panel, power bank, generator) Communication gear (emergency radio, satellite phone, whistle)



(emergency radio, satellite phone, whistle) Self-defense tools (pepper spray, taser, or legal firearm)



(pepper spray, taser, or legal firearm) Sanitation and hygiene (soap, wipes, waste bags, toilet paper)



(soap, wipes, waste bags, toilet paper) Important documents and cash (ID, insurance, emergency contacts, sealed in a waterproof bag)

Carrie calls it “insurance you can hold.” And while prepping this hard isn’t cheap, she says it brings peace of mind that no app can offer. As someone who’s been through a hurricane that left grocery stores and gas stations empty, I wish I had all of these items in my possession.

If the lights go out or the grid goes down, you won’t care what’s trending. You’ll care whether your water’s clean, your socks are dry, and your shelter doesn’t leak. The Smiths plan to be ready.

The question is—would you be?