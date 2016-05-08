Inside a San Francisco Drag Icon’s Naked Dinner Parties

Our friends over at Mouthfeel, a delicious new queer food zine that fuses a gay sensibility with a punk aesthetic in one mouthwatering package, are releasing their second issue online today, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t share some of the amazing work they’re doing with MUNCHIES readers. Have a taste of one of their latest stories, about a San Francisco-based drag queen who throws naked dinner parties. How’s that for an amuse-bouche?

Juanita More! has always loved to cook. The Bay Area glam-drag fixture has hosted more people for dinner than she can remember. In 2012, Juanita upped the ante by throwing the first of a very popular dining series, The Naked Dinner Party.

With an emphasis on body positivity, Juanita has invited a photographer to just about every one of her nude soirées. The images, recipes, and stories from those nights will appear in a forthcoming series of limited-edition magazines. (Juanita calls them “smut serials meet Julia Child.”) Photographers in the bunch include Kevin Kauer from Seattle, Gabe Ayala in Los Angeles, and Georg Lester of San Francisco. Original recipes by Juanita include everything from lamb and beef meatballs to Mexican chocolate pot de crème (a staple at her Naked Dessert Party).

All photos by Georg Lester Photography.

“Cooking, for me, has always had a strong connection to family—both the one you’re born into and the one you create,” Juanita says.

She adds: “If Helmut Newton taught me one thing: it’s that food and sex make a fine pairing.”

For more of Juanita More!, check out the full interview and a look inside the world of gay food lovers over at Mouthfeel, and follow them on Instagram while you’re at it.