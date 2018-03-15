Inside China’s Factory Farms for Mink Furs

When it comes to high fashion in China, there’s nothing quite as coveted as a mink coat. Everyday people save up for months to afford the plush, extravagant outerwear, flocking to malls by the busload every winter to get their hands on one.

VICE China took a deep dive inside the lucrative industry to find out why mink fur is so popular in the country, and to see how the coats get made—visiting the farms that harvest minks, the factories turning their fur into jackets, and the vendors selling them for thousands of dollars apiece.

