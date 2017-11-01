Inside China’s MMA Club for Poor and Orphaned Boys

In Chengdu, China, Enbo MMA Club has become a home for orphans and kids from impoverished communities who want to train as mixed martial arts experts. The club’s founder, Mr. Enbo, has trained hundreds of young fighters free of charge, like Banma Duoji, an 18-year-old who grew up poor in a single-parent home in Tibet.



On this episode of VICE INTL, Banma explains how he ended up at the club, and how Enbo has become a father figure who’s helped turn him into one of the group’s fiercest fighters. Then we follow Banma as he trains for a big pro match, where the “Prince of Fighters” looks to maintain his impressive five-fight winning streak.