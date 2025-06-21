Inside Düsseldorf’s Oldest Brewery, Where the Beer Never Stops Flowing

Since 1838, Brauerei Schumacher has been keeping Düsseldorf locals fed, buzzed, and in good spirits. The historic brewery is the city’s oldest—and these days, it’s run by Thea Ungermann, a sixth-generation owner who knows her way around both a pint glass and a mustard-drenched raw pork sandwich.

In this episode, we dive into Düsseldorf’s Altbier culture, where copper-hued beers come in small glasses for fast refills and big conversations. Servers like Tommy, who’s been here over 25 years, keep the mood high and the drinks flowing. When someone offers him a beer, he chugs it on the spot, while Thea dishes out Rhineland staples like metthappen, flönz, and the most satisfyingly crispy pork knuckle you’ve ever heard.

Watch the full video below, or head over to the Munchies YouTube channel to see why this place is more than just a brewery—it’s a living piece of German drinking history, in a city where Altbier and Düsseldorf are impossible to untangle.