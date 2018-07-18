Inside the Growing Men’s Rights Movement in India

In the early 2000s, India started to push toward gender equality with new laws aimed at protecting women from sexual assault and marital financial conflicts. But as protections for women grow stronger, some men in the country have started to mobilize, convinced women make false accusations and use the laws against their husbands. Now India is home to a thriving men’s rights movement that’s become its own legitimate political platform, arguing that men’s rights, not women’s, need protection in the country.

We met up with the founder of India’s leading men’s rights organization, Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), to find out what the group is fighting for, and talked to a man who recently joined its ranks. Then we talked with Karuna Nundy, a lawyer who’s been a champion of women’s rights in India, to hear her take on the movement.

