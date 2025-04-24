Inside the Longevity Clinic Where Rich People Spend $250K to Cheat Death

If you’ve got $250,000 burning a hole in your bloodstream—and want that bloodstream filtered and optimized—Dr. Jonathann Kuo has a plan for you.

His West Village clinic, Extension Health, looks more like a luxe day spa than a doctor’s office. There’s a living wall of greenery, plush interiors, and, if you’re lucky, a visiting royal or celebrity biohacker on a mission to outlive us all. Kuo’s clients include NFL legend Troy Aikman, Tesla director/Elon’s bro Kimbal Musk, and international royals who quietly fly in for discreet $12,000 plasma exchanges and $5,000 libido tune-ups.

The clinic’s next evolution? A $250,000-a-year membership promising “the most advanced testing and therapeutics available.” For the less ultra-rich, there are two “affordable” tiers starting at $10,000 annually.

“There’s a price point for everyone,” Kuo told The New York Post. “My goal is to make this accessible for as many people as I can.”

This $250K Longevity Clinic is Where Celebs Go to Cheat Death

Kuo, a former pain specialist, started his pivot to regenerative medicine after his own brush with burnout. Now 46 and trim with a boyish face, he practices what he preaches: cellular health through diagnostics, peptides, and neurohacks. His $999 entry-level package includes a VO2 max test, a DEXA scan, 3D posture analysis, metabolic testing, bloodwork, and a consultation. That alone, he says, is a “really good deal.”

But for those who want to level up, there’s a full buffet of biohacking: $300/month peptide stacks, hormone therapy, ketamine-assisted “neuro resets” that aim to reboot your fight-or-flight system, and even gene therapies. His signature neuro reset—a $1,500 injection targeting stress via the vagus nerve—is used by heads of state and overworked execs alike. The deluxe version, with ketamine, runs $2,000.

Many of Kuo’s patients sick at all. “Some of these are very healthy 50-year-olds, 60-year-olds with nothing wrong,” he said. “But they’re just very interested in what’s out there, what’s next?”

And what’s next is an individualized, data-driven protocol that touches everything from your gut microbiome to your sleep score. Forget 15-minute doctor visits. Patients at Extension Health can spend hours undergoing full-body scans, genetic testing, and micro-adjustments to their diet, hormones, and metabolism.

“There’s no other place in New York City, or honestly, even around the world that I know of that has all of these newest therapeutics,” Kuo said.

Apparently, that includes the privilege of aging backwards—if you’ve got the cash to do it in style.