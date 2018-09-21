Inside the NSFW Subreddit that Combines Nudes and Craft Beer Nerdery

That whole “beer in a shower” thing really is as therapeutic as advertised.

I know it’s become the ultimate cliche at this point, but seriously, give it a try; you don’t have to worry about the foam or the stickiness, and the post-brew bloat is immediately neutralized by the hot steam. Best of all, it catapults you into a rare moment of pure ego death. When you’re buzzed and mid-bathe, you truly don’t worry about what you look like, or what you’re going to wear later on in the evening.

That is, of course, unless you’re a member of the subreddit r/ShowerBeerGoneWild, where people post nude photos of their shower beer binges for legions of fans all over the world. Shower drinking might be sanctified “me time” for most of us, but for others, it’s apparently the best way of feeling yourself.

r/ShowerBeerGoneWild has just under 8,000 subscribers, and posters and members run the gamut between men and women, microbrew aficionados and Bud Light Lime adherents. The format is what you’d expect from the other softcore-oriented GoneWild coteries on Reddit: a proudly naked selfie or belfie snapped from behind a shower curtain… with a can of beer sitting prominently in frame.

Redditor SaveTheOx, who proudly shares his six-pack and shapely rear end in the group, tells me that ShowerBeersGoneWild is the only GoneWild subreddit he posts on. (He’s been doing so for about a month, and, understandably, asks me to keep any identifying personal details out of this story.) He was a proud, routine shower drinker before he discovered its corresponding kink scene, and now that he’s integrating himself fully, it’s only encouraged the practice more. His go-to beer choice for bathing is a light, pineapple-infused local brew called Henderson’s Food Truck, but occasionally he mixes things up with a cider instead—usually a bottle of Savanna Dry.

“I’m not so worried about showing the world I have good taste, but I do think it would be boring to post the same few beers over and over, so I’ve been exploring a little more and trying different beers each time,” says SaveTheOx, when I ask how much thought he puts into selecting the melange for his photoshoots. “My reasons for choosing certain beers varies. Sometimes I choose a beer because I haven’t seen it posted before. Other times I choose a beer because its name gives me an idea for a funny photo or title for my post.”

(The most recent example of this is a post from last week, featuring a bottle of Tiger beer. Naturally SaveTheOx titled that shoot, simply, ‘rawr.’“)

MomOfADragon, one of the most prolific posters on r/ShowerBeerGoneWild, took a slightly different path. Like SaveTheOx, she’s only been posting her nudes to the internet for a short amount of time, but unlike him, she contributes to a litany of other amateur porn commonwealths. (As evidenced by her username, she’s a star on those that fetishize mothers and fathers getting up to no good after the kids are in bed.) Additionally, while always an avid, exploratory beer nerd, MomOfADragon hadn’t actually sampled the shower-beer lifestyle until she stumbled upon the Reddit community. “While I’m new to neither showers nor drinking, I rarely combined the two,” she says. “Drinking in the shower is refreshing, and I highly recommend it!”

I asked MomOfADragon if there’s an authentic fetish fixated on people drinking in the shower, or if r/ShowerBeerGoneWild is more of a meme, or a dare, that’s not meant to be taken seriously. As it turns out, it’s a mixture of both. She pointed me in the direction of a sister subreddit named simply, r/ShowerBeer. It’s still dedicated to people taking photos of themselves swilling brews in the bathroom, but people are “discouraged from commenting on others’ bodies, and the discussion is generally limited to beverages.” MomOfADragon, on the other hand, enjoys debating beer, and also enjoys exhibtionism, so she’s found that r/ShowerBeerGoneWild “is a great hybrid” between the two communities. Frankly, there is something endearing about MomOfADragon composing a perfectly balanced shot of both her butt and a bottle of Doggie Style Pale Ale, alongside her short review in the comments (hops ratio is off, too malty for a pale, 3.5 out of 5.)

Personally, I’m not sure I’ll ever bring a camera with me when drinking in the shower, but I’m overjoyed to know that if I ever do, I’ll be met by a group of people that will supportively ogle me while also debating the ideal acidic levels for a Belgian Wit. Maybe, the internet is still good sometimes?