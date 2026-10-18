Inside the Swedish Legend of Blåkulla, Where Witches Partied With the Devil

As we dive into lore this October, National Geographic TV recently took to Instagram to remind us of the myth-enshrouded Blåkulla, or “blue hill” when translated from Swedish. (It’s identified with Småland’s very real Blå Jungfrun, meaning “blue virgin” — this newer name came about because superstitious sailors wanted to avoid accidentally summoning evil spirits.) Witches were thought to gather in this area and meet with the Devil himself on Skärtorsdagen, or Maundy Thursday; these hags would sometimes fly over with abducted children. They didn’t only use broomsticks and the like as modes of transportation, but they additionally rode animals, upside-down cows, for instance. Their mischief has been captured in church art.

One of Nat Geo‘s experts, Professor Louise Nyholm Kallestrup, clarified, “The Blåkulla descriptions differ from other Sabbath stories. It’s the idea that this is also a bright place.” The dancing, eating, drinking, acceptance of gifts from the Evil One, and overall revelry eventually give way to a harsh reality, however. As another intellectual, Professor Ronald Hutton, informs us, “[…] the food and drink turns to ashes or leaves you hungrier and thirstier than before.” Let that be a lesson not to fall for Satan’s temptations. In the words of the late and great Ronnie James Dio, who didn’t even believe in “Heaven and Hell,” “The Devil is never a maker.” Rather, he’s a known deceiver.

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That said, before I become even more moralistic, I’ll note that some of our Swedish friends would like you to know that their pagan folklore has been reinterpreted through a Christian framework, which, in their belief, has distorted it. This explains why it was thought that evil activity peaked during Holy Week, as the memory of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus persists.

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Witches, the Devil, and Flying Cows: The Bizarre Legend of Sweden’s Blåkulla

During Holy Week in Sweden, children still participate in a tradition similar to Halloween. They dress up as the påskkärring, or “Easter witch,” with headscarves, aprons, and dresses/skirts while painting their cheeks rosy with freckles. Adorable Swedish munchkins may drag along twig brooms, coffee pots, and baskets. They go from door to door in search of sweets, often handing over a påskebrev, or personally made card for the occasion.

Unfortunately, historically, Scandinavia was home to brutal witch hunts, as explored by Nat Geo. Norway’s Vardø Trials were especially gruesome. In Scandinavian lore, musical abilities and associated ecstatic states are frequently linked to the Devil. Today, there are, in fact, plenty of self-proclaimed witches in Nordic lands, including groupies attached to the international musical phenomenon known as black metal. While most members of the black metal community are normal tax-paying and contributing members of society, some of its artists famously burned churches and committed other devilish crimes.

You can watch Nat Geo‘s full episode on the legend of Blåkulla above.