Inside the Torturous Fight to End Revenge Porn

What can you do when a jilted lover posts your most intimate pictures online without consent? Unfortunately, victims of revenge porn—who have had their nude photos along with their names, phone numbers, social media profiles, email addresses, and even where they live made public—have little legal recourse.

Twenty-six states now have specific revenge porn laws on the books. But despite these recent legislative victories, non-consensual pornography is still a growing problem. In states where revenge porn isn’t an explicit offense, existing anti-harassment laws fail women who have had their privacy violated online.

Videos by VICE

Victims of revenge porn, however, have ignited an activist movement to reclaim their lives, images, and narratives. Broadly talks to these women, their lawyers, and allied activists who are all fighting against non-consensual porn while navigating the uncharted territory of confronting these crimes in the offline world.

