Inside the Weird World of an Islamic ‘Feminist’ Cult

Adnan Oktar is the most notorious cult leader in Turkey. Beginning in the 1980s, the Muslim creationist introduced the world to his bizarre take on Islamic religion; he also credits himself with introducing his followers to feminism.

Oktar refers to his cadre of devoted women as “kittens.” At his behest, the “kittens” shirk hijabs and traditional dress. Instead, they wear designer outfits, apply heavy makeup, and undergo plastic surgery. They also happen to be wealthy socialites.

Together, Oktar and his followers are ushering in what they call the new face of modern Islam. They even have their own TV network, A9, to broadcast their views and Oktar’s televangelism is bolstered by the hundreds of books he has authored in an attempt to discredit evolution. But the cult leader also has an equally prolific history with the law.

Broadly spends three strange days with Adnan Oktar and his “kittens” to see what life in the cult is really like for women.