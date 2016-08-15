A Look Inside Tom Ford’s Stunning $75 Million Ranch

Fashion icon and filmmaker Tom Ford’s Santa Fe ranch, as deliberate in vision and beauty as you’d expect from the former creative director of both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, is reportedly up for sale. According to Santa Fe New Mexican, realtors Kevin Boblovsky Group are asking $75 million for the property, which includes a stunning reflecting pool, an airstrip and hangar, stables, staff quarters, and a small fake movie town built for the 1985 western Silverado.

Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who built a Buddhist temple with James Turrell in 1999, designed the buildings on Ford’s 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon. Ando, 74, is known for using large swathes of unardoned concrete, wood or stone floors, and large windows that incorporate nature into his designs. All of these characteristics are in full force at Cerro Pellon.

Ando won the Gold Medal of Architecture, Academie d’Architecture in 1989, the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1995, the Gold Medal of the American Institute of Architects in 2002, and the Gold Medal of Union Internationale des Architectes in 2005. He is responsible for dozens of designs throughout his 40-year career, including the Church of the Light, the Row House in Sumiyoshi, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and is currently planning a second structure for Cerro Pelon.

Ford, who turns 55 later this month, made his Hollywood debut with 2009’s A Single Man, which won top awards at Cannes that year. The film stars Colin Firth, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Ford is now working on his second film, Nocturnal Animals, which is being produced in part by George Clooney and will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams.

Learn more about Cerro Pelon on Kevin Boblovsky Group’s website.

Via artnet news

