Inside VICE’s New Series ‘LATIN-X’

The term Latinx is based on a fairly simple premise. By stripping gender from the Spanish words Latina and Latino, it stands for all of the people in the community who struggle to fit into one identity.

In our new series, LATIN-X, host Paola Ramos uncovers stories about the Latinx community that have long gone untold. There are drag queens and DREAMers, music and death. These are stories that don’t fit neatly into anyone’s assumptions about one of the fastest growing populations in the country.

Videos by VICE

On today’s episode, Ramos takes us behind the scenes of the series.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.