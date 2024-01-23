This TV Gives Me an IMAX Experience At Home for Under $300

I’ve never been much of a TV watcher. Maybe it’s because I love golden silence, or maybe I just have the attention span of a peanut. It’s probably a function of my undiagnosed ADHD, but regardless, I’ve never felt inclined to purchase a television. For my video game setup, I was using a hand-me-down 22-incher from my dad. Looking back I find it so comical that I was ever confused about my excessive use of eye massage goggles.

Every time a guest came over it was the first topic of conversation: Why on Earth is your TV so small? I quickly explained that I’m just not much of a TV gal, but that didn’t stop them from bullying my innocent little television. I felt so bad for the little guy. It did nothing but deliver me a gaming experience in a small-picture format when I was in the mood. To spare um, my feelings, I realized it was time to purchase my first-ever adult television. I needed something substantial enough in size without breaking the bank. What fits the bill? The Insignia 50” Class F30 Series LED 4K Fire TV, which had the added bonus of being less than $300.

How does it work?

If you’re new to smart TV ownership, just know that it’s so damn easy to fire up (yes, pun intended.) Once everything is plugged in properly, the device gets juiced up through an included Fire TV Stick. Just press the power button and BAM, the homepage pops up. Every popular TV streaming service is available for free download, with Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and Direct TV immediately accessible through buttons on the remote. I’ve banned cable from my life, but, if you’re so inclined, live sports and news can all be found on the homepage.

Hate typing? Me too, which is why I take advantage of the built-in Alexa voice control in the remote. Search, switch inputs, and play music by shouting your commands. “Alexa, play Napoleon Dynamite!”—one I say way too often.

First impressions

This baby was huge when I first received the box. Nevertheless, I set it up myself *pats myself on the back*. The TV may be a big boi but it was quite easy to get up onto my fireplace TV stand (yes, you heard that right). It fit perfectly and took just a few minutes to set up. I rate it an A+ for easiness and for being so straightforward, which makes it an amazing beginner TV for pseudo-Luddites like myself.

What initially drew me to this TV was the promise of 4K Ultra HD, which has four times the resolution of full high-definition TVs. Another thing that piqued my interest is the DTS Studio Sound, which is a premium audio enhancement that creates immersive audio using two-speaker playback. I’d be lying if I didn’t say the 4.4-star average from more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon also influenced my decision.

My experience

Truly, I don’t know how I functioned without a proper TV for so long. The Insignia F30 changed my after-work life‚—I’m talking daily evening dates with this handsome hunk of tech. My new tradition is that, if I run, I can treat myself to a good show or movie. I love a good old-fashioned reward system for keeping me motivated. Every time I turn the TV on I’m greeted with the option to continue watching what’s in progress, as well as program recommendations across different streaming services. It’s amazing given that I’m the most indecisive person ever.

The sound is also very impressive for its affordable price tag. Whenever I’m blasting it at midnight I worry I may wake up my roommate, so I have to keep the volume at a conservative level. My only complaint is that when I pause it for a few minutes it will turn off. That power-saving feature can get annoying, but it only takes a few seconds to get back to my show, so it’s ultimately not a big deal.

At first, I was disappointed that the TV didn’t feature a gaming mode, which was something that made me attracted to high-end Samsung TVs initially. But I swear it’s not necessary! Every time I’ve played video games there has been zero lag. I feel very immersed in the gameplay and the color saturation is on point. Save your moola!

TL;DR: I find this TV to be the cream of the crop when it comes to bargain viewing experiences. If you’re struggling to find a TV that’s right for you and don’t necessarily classify yourself as a tech wiz who understands elaborate jargon, this beautiful device takes the cake. The cherry on top? I get to watch Nathan for You in ultra-high definition. You know where you can find me on weeknights from now on.

Purchase the Insignia 50” Class F30 Series LED 4K Fire TV on Amazon.

