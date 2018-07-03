the trailer for this sleep paralysis horror film will give you insomnia

Sleep paralysis is a horrifying experience. You feel trapped in your body, unable to move or make a sound. Now, imagine a demonic creature entering your room while you’re frozen. Scary, right? This is the horrifying plot for Mara, a sinister creation from a producer of Insidious and Paranormal Activity. The two-minute trailer promises a film just as scary, if not more, than the nausea-inducing Hereditary.

Mara is based off the “old hag” creature of past folklore. The mythical wretch was used to describe sleep paralysis — many people feeling as if a creature is sitting on their chest during the episodes. Fun fact: the name Mara (also known as Mare) played a part in the etymology of “nightmare.” Okay, history lesson over. Watch the terrifying trailer for Mara below. And good luck falling asleep tonight.

