Think You’ve Seen It All? Here’s Some Rosé Barrel-Aged Tequila

People love to claim that tequila is one of the “healthiest” forms of alcohol. According to the USDA, the average 1-ounce portion of tequila has no carbs, no sugar, and no fat, which totally rules [takes an absolutely humongous swig of tequila]. Wine, however, doesn’t have the same stats—it does have carbs, sugar, and—depending on how it’s made—possibly a ton of other additives. Thus, some might deduce that drinking tequila could be considered a healthier option than wine. What is one to do, though, if they love wine, hate carbs and sugar, and enjoy the idea of tequila? To that end, modern tequila brand Inspiro asks the hard-hitting question we’re all thinking: “Rosé all day is the catchphrase of summer, but what if you don’t want all of the calories, carbs, and sugar of rosé wine?” Well, most doctors and nutritionists would probably just say to not drink alcohol; but Inspiro is here to deliver us from the tyranny of the Earth’s offerings and give us something else.

On Inspiro’s website, readers are taken through a backstory where founder Mara Smith, previously an attorney in Chicago, wanted a “clean, gluten-free spirit,” so she got into tequila; but, as the story goes, she was “not drawn to traditional offerings.” According to Inspiro’s website, “the perfect tequila simply did not exist, so she decided to create one.” Smith teamed up with master distiller Ana Maria Romero Mena to make both a new spirit and a company that is owned and led by women; the brand’s flagship tequila is Inspiro Luna Blanco, a 100% Blue Weber agave tequila aged in American oak barrels. According to Inspiro’s website, the original tequila not only has zero sugar and carbs, but is gluten-free and certified Kosher.

Now, for those health nuts out there who are waiting for the perfect moment to jump off the wine train and get away from those evil carbs and that dang sugar, enter Inspiro’s Rosa Reposado, a new, 100% agave tequila aged in French rosé barrels that says “hell no” to carbs, sugar, gluten, and additives. If the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin within you issued a bellowing “hell yeah” during that previous sentence, you should probably head on over to Inspiro’s website and score a bottle or two. Otherwise, maybe reflect on what you aim to get out of drinking.

What do you get when you combine Taco Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday? I don’t know, but it feels like Inspiro is trying to fill that void.

Find Inspiro’s Rosa Reposado here.

