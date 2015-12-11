Insta of the Week: 3D Street Art Becomes Body Paintings

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on Sep 30, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT



German street artist 1010 is known for his visually arresting 3D street art illusions, turning walls all over the world into colorful, gaping vortexes. Now his iconic style has moved from the wall to human flesh, thanks to an homage by painter Natasha Farnsworth. The Arizona artist applies her three-dimensional style to both canvas and womens’ backs. The voids left where spinal columns, ribs, and organs make the skin crawl, much the same way 1010’s work creates an exhilerating vacuum in the atomosphere of a city street.

Check out more of Farnsworth’s skin-crawling illustrations below.



