VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

Insta of the Week: 3D Street Art Becomes Body Paintings

By

Share:
 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on


German street artist 1010 is known for his visually arresting 3D street art illusions, turning walls all over the world into colorful, gaping vortexes. Now his iconic style has moved from the wall to human flesh, thanks to an homage by painter Natasha Farnsworth. The Arizona artist applies her three-dimensional style to both canvas and womens’ backs. The voids left where spinal columns, ribs, and organs make the skin crawl, much the same way 1010’s work creates an exhilerating vacuum in the atomosphere of a city street.

Check out more of Farnsworth’s skin-crawling illustrations below.
 

Videos by VICE

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on

 

A photo posted by Natasha Farnsworth (@turnttasha) on


See more of Natasha Farnsworth’s work on Instagram.

Related:

Sixteen 3D Tattoos That Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Blacklight Splatter Painting Makes Models into Neon Landscapes

SYNCHRODOGS Transforms the Southwest into a Supernatural Photo Series

Insta of the Week] A Very-Pregnant Amanda Palmer Recreates a Damien Hirst

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE