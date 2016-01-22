VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

Insta of the Week: Embroidered Tennis Rackets by Fiance_Knowles

By

Share:


Beyond her decidedly-winning Instagram handle, @fiance_knowles, a.k.a., Danielle Clough has been a pleasant presence on our instagram feeds for several weeks now. We were delighted to wake up to brand new embroidered badminton rackets from the South African artist, that depicting a vibrant aloe plant. She’s done tulips, roses, and myriad of other flowers, but the humble and practical succulent species seems to jump from the “canvas” of crisscrossing wires. She’s also seemingly titled the works What a Racket, truly crowning her the Master of Puns. Enjoy a few more examples of her work in the Instagram embeds below.
 

 

‘The plant of immortality’ to Cleopatra. #embroidery #racket #dunlop #aloe #succulent

A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on

 

Blue paper flowers. #embroidery #racket #flowers

A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on

 

 #embroidery #racket #badminton #tulips

A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on


And an embroidered Steve Zissou for good measure:
 

Videos by VICE

 

A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on


See more of Danielle Clough’s embroidery on Instagram.

Related:

Two Sides of a Tapestry, Two Sides of Yourself

Erotic Tapestries Put a New Spin on Nude Self-Shots

Embroidered Stop-Motion Music Video Weaves Wicked Tale About Mad Science

Lose Yourself in These Iridescent Embroidered Mandalas

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE