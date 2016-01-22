Insta of the Week: Embroidered Tennis Rackets by Fiance_Knowles

‘What a racket’ Aloe close up. This piece will be up for sale with some others in late February on www.danielleclough.com #embroidery #details #aloe #succulent #racket #whataracket A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Jan 22, 2016 at 7:38am PST



Beyond her decidedly-winning Instagram handle, @fiance_knowles, a.k.a., Danielle Clough has been a pleasant presence on our instagram feeds for several weeks now. We were delighted to wake up to brand new embroidered badminton rackets from the South African artist, that depicting a vibrant aloe plant. She’s done tulips, roses, and myriad of other flowers, but the humble and practical succulent species seems to jump from the “canvas” of crisscrossing wires. She’s also seemingly titled the works What a Racket, truly crowning her the Master of Puns. Enjoy a few more examples of her work in the Instagram embeds below.



‘The plant of immortality’ to Cleopatra. #embroidery #racket #dunlop #aloe #succulent A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Jan 21, 2016 at 5:19am PST

It will literally brighten up your day to celebrate colour. Working hard to make new pieces to go into the shop launching in February on www.danielleclough.com #embroidery #floral #racket #whataracket #dunlop A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Jan 19, 2016 at 2:39am PST

Blue paper flowers. #embroidery #racket #flowers A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Dec 22, 2015 at 12:08am PST

#embroidery #racket #badminton #tulips A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Dec 19, 2015 at 3:54am PST



And an embroidered Steve Zissou for good measure:



Videos by VICE

A photo posted by Danielle Clough (@fiance_knowles) on Jan 11, 2016 at 8:23am PST



See more of Danielle Clough’s embroidery on Instagram.

Related:

Two Sides of a Tapestry, Two Sides of Yourself

Erotic Tapestries Put a New Spin on Nude Self-Shots

Embroidered Stop-Motion Music Video Weaves Wicked Tale About Mad Science

Lose Yourself in These Iridescent Embroidered Mandalas