Insta of the Week: The Sickest Photos from Frieze London

This week Frieze Art Fair hit the streets of London, hard, offering a cornucopeia of sculptures ranging from hyperreal to abstract, kinetic installations, optical illusions, and light art. Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, Louise Bourgeois, John De Andrea, Jon Rafman, art collective ÅYR, and more had works for sale in the 11th iteration of Frieze, which will enthrall London art collectors and enthusiasts through Saturday, October 17. Here are the sickest pictures from the swarm of Instagrammers who converged on the rainbows, 3D nudes, and pop culture icons that ruled the fair this year.

via @starkt

via @jmchayes

via @tareenandtareen

via @siskadezutter

via @rememberemma

via @visionaireworld

via @models_die_young

via @beckieloub

via @siskadezutter

via @calumruspencer

 via @niclascastello

via @chloedowsett_artist

via @paulsmithdesign

via @swarovski

via @7itron

via @coffeeandbeauty

via @zoecaldwell

via @models_die_young

Find more photos of Frieze Art Fair London on Instagram.

