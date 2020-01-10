Instagram censors Grimes’ naked pregnancy announcement

Last night Grimes revealed on Instagram that she and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk are expecting their first child. Naturally, Grimes wouldn’t be Grimes if she hadn’t done it in a bit of an otherworldly fashion. In the original post — which has since been taken down by the platform — the singer was naked with a translucent stomach, through which we could see an unborn foetus, as well as non-translucent breasts, upon which we could see that Instagram kryptonite: human nipples.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” Grimes said in the initial post. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decide it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body [sic]”.

Grimes’s second attempt is sans nipples and safe for work. But the original deletion begs the question… why should nipples of pregnant women be censored in the first place? As one of the comments rightfully summarises: “Preggo nips don’t count, they are medical mamorries.”

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1215024576767217664?s=20

Grimes and Elon Musk first appeared publicly as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018, instantly topping the list of most unpredictable couples of the century, and have been dating on and off since. We can’t wait to meet the duo’s offspring: a rich, rich child who will surely marry the realms of science and the arts beautifully.