Here’s the Wild Stuff the Instagram Shopping Algo Is Serving Our Editors

Instagram has come a long way. Back in the early days, we were enthusiastically posting janky pictures of sunsets and non-aesthetic food photos with the worst photo editing skills possible. Valencia was the filter of choice, in all its high-saturation glory. Boy, times have changed. And, now posing with puckered lips has been deemed insanely cringe (thank god). The algo giveth—boosting your crush’s posts to the top of your feed the second you open the app—but it also taketh away (reverse chronological feed, we sure do miss ya). And there’s plenty of money exchanging hands, too; you can make a living being an influencer, even if you’re just promoting a protein powder, and even better, all users are offered a personal, tech-driven selection of products that you can shop right on Instagram—because you can never get enough of that, right?

The Instagram shopping algorithm knows us better than our own moms, which is alarming, to say the least, but, also charming at the same time—it really shows it cares, what with it remembering that time we stared at a pair of clogs on SSENSE for 20 straight minutes before closing the window. So, to pay homage to the almighty e-commerce Eye of Sauron and its powers of persuasion, we’ve gone on a hot date with the ol’ Instagram algorithm for the past several nights. Our staff hit the ‘Gram and endlessly scrolled through all of the offerings in decor, wellness, and fashion to present all the things we wish were being delivered to our doors at this very moment. Here it is: the best stuff we’re being served via Instagram algo. Pour some wine, cause you’ve got a date.

A custom pet rap tee

You love your pet a lot, sure, but do you love your pet so much that you’re willing to order a custom shirt of the little dude or dudette graphic-designed into an early 00s-style rap tee? I must say, this one worked—I ended up buying a custom shirt of my best friend’s cat and giving it to her for Christmas last year, and she was obsessed. —Angel Kilmister

Tomato girl accoutrements

Listen, the #tomatoperson lifestyle isn’t confined to a single season. You can love tomatoes proudly and loudly at any time of the year. One of my absolute favorite artists, fellow lover of tomatoes, and self-prescribed “Jersey girl” Adrienne Paerels (aka @helloadrienne) is the mother of pasta pants, which are very hard to get. So if you’re still on the waitlist, you can shop her prints and phone cases on Society6 for the same vibes (without having to hit the waitlist). —Becca Blasdel

A tissue box for the rich

Call me tacky, but I love anything bedazzled. My car steering wheel is already blinged out, so of course I’m drawn to this rhinestone tissue box for my whip. My Mazda will reach Maserati status, just wait. —Nicolette Accardi

This fake cake stash box

The all-seeing powers of the algo know I am hopelessly addicted to sugar, fake food, and cute things, and this stash box from Urban Outfitters ticks all three boxes. Tempting, TBQH. —Angel Kilmister

Floyd’s ‘The Sectional’

Because the algo knows all, it definitely knows that I’m looking to upgrade my couch situ [Sent from my eight-year-old IKEA sofa accented with cat puke stains], and Floyd just might be the direct-to-consumer furniture brand that ends up getting my hard-earned clams. Not only is its signature sectional a mid-century-modern dreamboat, but it also gets top marks for being super comfy (and the Cypress performance fabric is *chef’s kiss*). Might have to start saving for the four-seater, since I will wanna show this thing off to a crowd (and it makes me want to throw cocktail parties). —Hilary Pollack

Cherry disco balls

I go weak in the knees when I see a disco ball, and cherry-themed decor is so cute. Put the two together and you get disco cherry balls—a match made in heaven (and, let’s be honest, one the algo knew I’d go nuts for). Anything shiny has me simpin’. I already know where I’m putting them in my room. —Nicolette Accardi

Charming vices

I don’t even smoke, but I guess my feed knows the people I’m buying gifts for. There are quite a few people who come up when I smash that little paper airplane icon that would be very into a cigarette box charm (with removable cigs!!). Maybe it’s the incentive they need to finally quit the real thing. —Becca Blasdel

This Fruit Loops-inspired cereal bowl candle

I am very in favor of the movement of making candles that look like absolutely everything. It really hit its stride in ye olde lockdown times, and it’s still going strong. This cereal candle is so realistic, I want to eat it—but it also makes a great piece of trompe d’oeil decor. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Carhartt lunchbag goes hard

My algorithm thinks I need this #workinontherailroad-core reusable Carhartt WIP lunch bag, and honestly… it’s right, I do. I have been taking my daily sustenance of an apple, a hunk of cheese, and a knife in brown paper sacks—which is so wasteful. Now I can work through childhood trauma on my lunch break (sustainably). —Becca Blasdel

A scented fire place

Get zen and warm n’ toasty (at least in your mind) with this faux fireplace that emits essential oils. Just add a few drops of your favorite scent and pretend you’re roasting marshmallows. —Nicolette Accardi

The Venturi Flower Cat Tree

Yes, I am the owner of a spoiled, beautiful cat, and yes, I am a kitschy goil. This is why this incredibly whimsical cat tree keeps reemerging between posts of my friend’s selfies and flyers, patiently waiting for me to pull the trigger and add to cart. It’s a piece of modern art—and I love me some beautiful cat furniture. —Hilary Pollack

Quince’s affordable cashmere

We’re simps for Quince and don’t care who knows it, because the direct-to-consumer luxury brand has mastered the art of affordable Italian leather goods, high-quality luggage, and the perfect cashmere tops for fall. I keep getting served this mock turtleneck sweater in black, and I think it would look perfect with everything from jeans to basketball shorts. –Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A LED Keith Haring sign

If you’ve always dreamed of having a Dan Flavin residing in your home, but you’re just not quite there yet, there’s good news! Neon artwork has become a lot more affordable over the years, and Yellowpop has endless options for creating your own glowing masterpiece, as well as some really sick artist collaborations with the likes of Keith Haring, Jonathan Adler, and André Saraiava—just to name a few. This one in particular keeps appearing in my feed. —Becca Blasdel

SCRT’s American Psycho and Lost in Translation streetwear

I follow a bunch of 90s red carpet stock image accounts and those nostalgia accounts that just post old magazine editorial shoots and clips of sentimental moments from old movies (*cough @velvetcoke cough*) and that’s probably how I ended up getting served adds for these frankly very swaggy streetwear collections from SCRT featuring iconic imagery and quotes from American Psycho and Lost in Translation. Those socks and that hat would be incredible holiday gifts for the right cinephile (or just slightly unhinged) friend in your life, and honestly, I’m seconds away from ordering the Cuban shirt depicting that iconic Lost in Translation setting at the Tokyo Park Hyatt’s cocktail bar. —Hilary Pollack

This Cheetos pillow

Who doesn’t want a pillow version of the iconic, orange-dusted snack lounging around on their Floyd sectional? Also grateful that they opted for the 80s-style bag design instead of the contemporary version. Just take all my money. —Hilary Pollack

A giant duck plush

I may be 27 years young, but I still enjoy stuffed animals—specifically this enormous duck. My Instagram shopping algorithm knows that I can’t resist a body pillow that also looks like a character from a nursery rhyme. Needles to say, this will soon be taking over my bed, I promise. —Nicolette Accardi

Castlery’s Harper TV stand

The bad men in the computer are reading my mind (and probably scanning my living room) again, and they know that I am also guilty of using a literally $12 IKEA side table as a TV stand for almost a solid decade now. Castlery makes this lovely piece of furniture that I have added to cart a half-dozen times but sadly is outside my budget—but if you’re lucky, it’s within yours. —Hilary Pollack

A pro-Guy Fieri bumper sticker

Mr. Fieri’s red hot rod has stolen the hearts of many while zooming by on Fieri’s signature show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Now, he has a cheeky bumper sticker to honor that. I can’t wait to smack “I Only Brake for Guy Fieri, Brother!!!” on the back of my little white Mazda. Talk about taking a trip to Flavortown. —Nicolette Accardi

Fredericks & Mae confetti cutting board

Cutting boards are one of those things that you use every single day (unless you’re a four-alarm DoorDash addict like some of my friends and family members), but might not put a ton of thought into when it comes to aesthetics. But were you to scoop the coveted Fredericks & Mae confetti cutting board, that all might change. Would make a great holiday gift for me, thanks. —Hilary Pollack

This Mosser Glass Bathing Lady

She is an icon, as anyone who has been to the iconic Madonna Inn can attest; the mothership of kitsch love hotels is filled with massive, retro Mosser Glass goblets and reclining lady dishes. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Jeans with a built-in boxer waist from the Adidas and KSENIASCHNAIDER

Got served an ad for this pair of jeans from Adidas’ collab with Ukrainian brand KSENIASCHNAIDER, and while at first it felt a bit ridiculous to buy women’s pants with built-in visible boxers, I’m quickly warming up to them. Something’s going to have to replace my high-waisted light-wash jeans sooner or later. —Hilary Pollack

More disco decor (this time, a martini glass)

I don’t know if the universe has been telling me I need a disco ball or it’s just my algorithm working overtime, but I’ve decided this mirrored martini glass is the one for me. My place isn’t big enough for a large hanging object, and I’m not crazy enough (yet) to shell out $2K for my dream disco ball. So when I happened upon a brand which makes a plethora of funky disco decor, I knew this sparkly little ‘tini was coming home with me. —Becca Blasdel

Salomon’s XA Alpine 2 Advanced rubber boots

I don’t know any stuff from Salomon (yet), but the brand’s appeal has definitely been growing for me. We have several Salomon stans on our team, and I do love its synthesis of unabashed gorpcore, technical aspects, and retrofuturism into its footwear. These (unisex?) rubber boots popped into my feed, and frankly, they look like a very cool way to keep your feet dry once the rainy months hit. —Hilary Pollack

The Lego version of Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’

Why should there be norms about which age groups play with Legos? Building something that can also double as art is the perfect relaxing activity for stressed adults. Put this together, and you’ll never take it apart. —Nicolette Accardi

A cute egg rug

Eggs may be a must-have in the fridge, but those little sunny-side gems also serve as the perfect inspiration for decorations outside of the kitchen. This one happens to be smiling, which instantly has won me over. —Nicolette Accardi

Ceremonia’s scalp massager

You know that satisfying feeling of massaging your scalp with a few fingers? Multiply that times 20 with this gentle claw. Just looking at its pointy nubs massages my brain. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Aesop’s Body Cleansing Slab

Unsurprisingly, the algorithm knows I am eager to join the cult of fancy hand soaps, especially with this bar by Aesop with bergamot rind, ylang ylang, and Tahitian lime. Earthy and zesty. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Fur Oil

I have been using this gorgeous pube oil for over a year in order to pamper my bush and avoid ingrown hairs. I mean, Fur Oil comes in its own orb. Could you say now? Peak 1970s horny wizard behavior. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Saucony Shadow 5000 shoes

One silver lining of the hell that was the prime COVID era was that I finally understood the appeal of very comfortable clothing and shoes, as I came to live in athleisure and sneakers. I don’t own any Sauconys, but since these are being slid my way on the ‘Gram, my guess is that they’re about to make their rightful comeback, following suit after New Balance and Asics. —Hilary Pollack

Adidas by Stella McCartney clogs

Speaking of comfortable shoes, they tend to be, well, ugly, but now, I genuinely like that! Can’t have things too easy and pretty, you know? I’ve finally reached my man-repeller phase and these strange, Croc-y platform slides from Stella McCartney’s collab with Adidas are genuinely attractive to me. Next time they show up in my feed, I shall be copping. —Hilary Pollack

The Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs

Time to admit it: I’m a digital nomad. All that Wi-Fi mooching, cafe time, and hotel-lobby-hopping calls for a bag that will carry all your work essentials. —Nicolette Accardi

A bootleg Cocteau Twins ‘Blue Bell Knoll’ Shirt

I’m relentlessly served bootleg shoegaze merch by my algo buddy, and periodically, I cave and purchase—just ask the bootleg Cocteau Twins shirt and sweatshirt that already reside in my closet. But even with my already robust collection, this longsleeve is tempting. The sleeve design? Hooo boy, throwing on “Carolyn’s Fingers” as we speak. —Hilary Pollack

A light-up cowboy hat

I’m not really sure why neon cowboy stuff keeps coming up on my #FYP (especially since I’m allergic to raves and I’m not rushing a sorority at UT) but I’m starting to feel the desire to say “yeehaw!” While I have been saving a lot of cowboy boots, the next logical answer is to bite the bullet and go full raver girl meets Coyote Ugly for Halloween. —Becca Blasdel

Sarut’s Rubber Chicken Purse

Personally, I blame my twisted coworkers and the enthusiastic weird-product link-sharing of my occupation for why I keep getting served this rubber chicken purse. And yet, it’s growing on me. The reviews are quite persuasive; example: “I bought this as a gift thinking it would be hilarious, and it turned into a daily use purse for the person.” —Hilary Pollack

Some cool swimsuits and lingerie

I don’t know if it’s because I’m the only dude staff writer on my team and I’m plugged into the same Amazon account as everyone else or because I live with a woman who is always talking about clothes, but at least half the stuff I get served up on Instagram are swimsuits and underwear for women. While I am certainly no authority on these kinds of products (though I have my opinions), the Malta top in ivory and black from Monday Swimwear seems pretty classy and timeless; and this Never Say Never curvy Foxie chemise from Cosabella looks comfortable. —Adam Rothbarth

In the Instagram algorithm we trust.

