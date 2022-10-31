Instagram Apologizes for Randomly Suspending Accounts

Instagram users are reporting losing hundreds and thousands of followers on Monday morning, while others say their accounts are suspended without reason. Instagram apologized and said it’s “looking into it.”

On Twitter, the platform for complaining when other social media platforms go down, people are posting screenshots of notices that their accounts are suspended.

“@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it’s just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem?” user @QueenVIP8 wrote.

“anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔” @Trendulkar tweeted.

“Something weird is going on with Instagram. I’ve lost almost 5k followers in the last five minutes,” wrote @AliFedotowsky.

Many more people are reporting lost followers or suspended accounts. Motherboard’s Instagram account lost two thousand followers on Monday morning.

Instagram did not respond to Motherboard’s request for comment, but Instagram’s communications department addressed the issue in a tweet:

Nuking accounts without clear cause is a common occurrence for marginalized Instagram users, especially sex educators and sex workers, even when they haven’t broken any guidelines. Pornhub recently lost its Instagram account, claiming that the Meta-owned platform discriminated against them as part of the adult industry. The issues these groups face eventually affect everyone on social media platforms, and today’s seemingly widespread suspension of users is an example of that.