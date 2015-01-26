Instagrammer Captures Raw Meat Ray-Bans and Other Eatable Collages

Many an imaginative internet user has gravitated towards areas of the web devoted to gathering the modern world’s strangest coincidences, be it Reddit’s r/mildlyinteresting subreddit or the Tumblr, “Things Fitting Perfectly into Other Things.” In the spirit of unexpected connections between unconnected objects, Vancouver Instagrammer Matija Erceg finds everyday things that look like food, then fuses them with their edible equivalents to create a series called @SeriousDesign.

These visual portmanteaus conjure up vivid reimaginings of normal experiences with a twist Erceg calls, “delightful disgust”; A sticky ice cream sandwich NES controller, a greasy, fried onion wedding, and squishy shrimp-based earbud headphones all force us to think about the way we use these everyday objects.“Imagine the feeling of putting them into your ears, as you would earbuds,” he told the Instagram blog, describing the shrimp headphones. “I think that seeing them on the ends of the wires helps imagine the sensation.”

Our personal nightmare material is the sunglasses with raw meat for lenses. Erceg’s simple Photoshop jobs aren’t super realistic, like the work of Thomas Dagg or Logan Zillmer, but they succeed in getting the basic, hair-raising ideas from his imagination to that of his viewers. He is currently studying food sculpture in the hope of bringing @SeriousDesign out of the imagination and into the physical world.

Visit @SeriousDesign for more strange and surreal takes on edible everyday objects.

