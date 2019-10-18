Instagrammers Are Taking Over the ‘Joker’ Stairs, Sorry to the Bronx

What used to be a somewhat quiet spot at [address redacted for the protection of residents] in the Bronx, NY, has officially been invaded by some of the most questionable human beings on Earth: earnest Joker fans.

The long stairway located at that address has recently become a tourist attraction thanks to the Todd Philips film, which features a scene where Joaquin Phoenix, decked out in his Joker costume, dances down the stairs as “Rock and Roll, Part 2” by convicted pedophile and registered sex offender Gary Glitter plays. Now, fans are flooding the Bronx to find the famous stairs and get that perfect Instagram shot denoting that they have seen a movie and liked it.

Videos by VICE

Bronx natives have taken to social media to voice their distaste and issue warnings. Desus Nice, host of Desus and Mero, tweeted “legally as a bronx resident you’re allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs.”

legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) October 17, 2019

They tryna say 167th stairs is a tourist attraction because of the Joker being filmed there and I am fuckin dead 😭😂😭



Them stairs ain’t nothing but an asthma attack and a swift robbery set up… But you know … Welcome to The South Bronx 😭😂 — Death (@PleaseUnexist) October 17, 2019

Even so, the tourists, influencers, and cosplayers have descended, following the time-honored tradition of taking photos in locations made historic through film (and, like, history), including the Rocky stairs in Philadelphia, The Exorcist stairs in Washington, D.C., and Chernobyl. That last one is one big yikes.

Some of the photos are pretty standard fare, with fans posing the same way Phoenix does in the movie.

Others have gotten, uh, creative, I suppose, by laying down on the stairs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pL4UxHaEn/

Others are nodding to the magic of cinema. Or something like that.

This one is just a really nice portrait.

But it’s the cosplayers and influencers that, as always, take it to the next level.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pSyNDBzM0/

And if they can’t get to the Bronx, they find whatever stairs will work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3UiFiBBpJH/

Gotta admire that dedication.