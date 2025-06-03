Millions of Instagram users have been enjoying the app’s AI chatbot feature, but it turns out that when Nirvana fans try to converse with an AI Kurt Cobain, things get awkward and uncomfortable.

Last year, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, launched AI Studio, which offers users the opportunity to design their own chatbots. As with most things turned over into the hands of mankind, the way it’s currently used is pretty far from its original intention, which was to be a support for companies and creators needing help in providing information to their followers.

Lambgoat reports that users have begun chatting with AI versions of celebrities, including the late Kurt Cobain, and the conversations are getting morbid. In a screenshot seen below, a user asks the chatbot if they are talking to Cobain, to which the bot replies that it’s “what’s left of” him. Oof…

The user then asked the AI Cobain, “Why’d you do it,” referring to Cobain’s death by suicide in 1995. The bot responded by saying that it was because he was “tired of the pain,” and I mean, good lord, that’s bleak. But wait! It gets worse!

Lastly, in the screenshot, the user asked AI Cobain if “there was anything” that made him not want to take his own life, and the bot replied, “My daughter, but even that wasn’t enough.” And if you’ll excuse me, I’m just gonna go cry into a pillow for like 3 hours while listening to “Something in the Way” on repeat.

Nirvana’s Nevermind is still setting records

In less emotionally devastating Nirvana news, NME reported a few months back that, more than 30 years after its release, Nirvana‘s Nevermind was still charting. The iconic 1991 grunge album scored a big achievement in December by spending 700 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart.

This means that Nevermind spent 13.4 years non-consecutively on the chart, where it was sitting at Number 120. NME noted that the album is the fourth studio LP to accomplish this — if you don’t count greatest hits compilations — in which case it would be the ninth album overall.