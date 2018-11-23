Instead of Her Vows, a Bride Read Out Her Cheating Fiancé’s Texts

Question: what is the single best way to exact vengeance on a fiancé whom you’ve just discovered, the night before your wedding, is cheating on you with another woman? Answer: you read out his smutty texts to said woman, at the altar, in front of both yours and his closest friends and family.

An Australian bride-to-be delivered this savage killshot to her boyfriend of six years recently, after receiving some scandalous news mere hours before she was due to tie the knot.

Videos by VICE

“I was with hanging out my best friends in a glitzy hotel room. My phone buzzed from across the room and I did a silly sashay with my glass in my hand to go and retrieve it,” she told Whimn reporter Danielle Colley. “The message was a series of screenshots from a number I didn’t recognise. The accompanying message simply said: ‘I wouldn’t marry him. Will you?’”

The screenshots showed a number of texts that Casey’s fiance, Alex, had sent to another woman—some of them from months ago, others just a few days earlier.

“Your body is fucking incredible, and shit do you know how to use it,” read one, “I wish my GF had half the skills you do.” Another stated: “I can’t stop thinking about L, S, F’ing you”—which is somewhat ambiguous, admittedly, but definitely sounds kinky.

Casey says she broke into tears while her friends insisted that she cancel the wedding and, in essence, violently fuck him up. But Casey didn’t want to cancel the wedding. Casey wanted revenge—sweet, nuclear revenge. And she cooked up a diabolical means of getting it.

“I was going to go ahead with the wedding as expected, and ‘out’ him in front of our friends and family,” she declared. She recalls the moment of walking down the aisle in her wedding dress, arriving at the altar, and turning to face everyone gathered at the ceremony. “There will be no wedding today,” she announced. “It seems Alex is not who I thought he was.”

Casey then dropped her flowers, revealing the phone in her hand, and proceeded to read out every depraved and deviant little thing that Alex had said to his girl on the side.

“I read every single message she sent me,” she said. “With each word, more colour left Alex’s face.”

Alex, for his part, didn’t really say anything. He just up and left the ceremony with his best man in tow, while Casey explained to her wedding guests that “There will not be a wedding reception today, but instead there will be a celebration of honesty, finding true love, and following your heart even when it hurts.”

Then, apparently, everyone kind of just partied.