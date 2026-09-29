Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic Release Date Update

Naughty Dog has revealed when players will finally get another look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. However, according to Neil Druckmann, the PS5 exclusive might be further away from release than we think.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Be Fully Revealed in 2027

Screenshot: Naughty Dog

It’s hard to imagine that it’s almost been two years since Naughty Dog first revealed Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at The Game Awards 2024 event. But it’s true: we’ve heard very little about Naughty Dog’s next game since then. However, that changed when studio co-president Neil Druckmann unexpectedly gave us an update.

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Naughty Dog has confirmed that it will fully reveal Intergalactic in 2027. Druckmann shared the news in a blog post on the studio’s site, stating: “So we want to set expectations: we’re going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We’ll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan’s wild sci-fi adventure.”

Druckmann ended his update by releasing the first new Intergalactic image we’ve seen since the reveal trailer, which we’ve posted below:

Screenshot: Naughty Dog

Unfortunately, the PlayStation studio didn’t give us a specific date, so it’s unclear when in 2027 we can expect the reveal. It’s also interesting that Druckmann said “reveal” and not “release.” So it’s possible that Intergalactic could end up launching in 2028. That’s speculation at this point, though, as Naughty Dog hasn’t announced a release window.

Screenshot: Naughty Dog

Druckmann also explained why we haven’t had a major Intergalactic update since 2024. He described it as Naughty Dog’s “most ambitious” game yet and said the studio needs more time to meet players’ expectations before it’s ready to fully show the game off.

“The team is heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet. There’s an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we’re stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory. But we need to cook for just a little bit longer. We know it’s been a long time since we’ve had much to share with you. We don’t take your continued support for granted.”

Finally, the PlayStation studio confirmed that we won’t be getting any major updates on the game for the rest of 2026. So players eagerly awaiting Naughty Dog’s next series after The Last of Us are going to have to hang tight a little longer. Even with the 2027 date locked in, that’s for the full reveal—and not necessarily its release.