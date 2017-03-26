Internet Freaks Out After Woman Finds Teeth in Her Tacos—But Were They Really Teeth?

A woman sits down to eat a mysterious stewed meat, only to discover the distinct white pearlescence of several teeth glistening back up at her.

The start of a horror movie, right?

Videos by VICE

Nope. That was one woman’s actual experience when she found a mysterious bone in her barbacoa tacos at El Rincon Mexican Restaurant in Pflugerville, Texas. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Courtney Aguilar, wrote:

“I asked the server if this was teeth???

She said ‘baby teeth.’”

That was followed by numerous green nauseated emojis, but really, there is no amount of emojis to do justice to that interaction.

Fortunately for her, like the “fried rat” story at Kentucky Fried Chicken, the situation wasn’t quite as disturbing as it may initially have seemed. After her post went viral, San Antonio-based meat vendor Laxson, which supplied the meat to El Rincon, explained that what Aguilar thought were teeth were in fact just delicious beef lips.

“We admit cow lips are not the most attractive food item and can resemble teeth,” said plant manager Bill Roegelein, in a public statement. “In this instance, an edible-but-unexpected part of the cow made its way into the packaging of our 100 percent Cheek Meat Barbacoa.”

El Rincon’s owner, Roger Baza, said that his restaurant takes “full responsibility” for the incident; nonetheless, Aguilar says she won’t be coming back.

As you might imagine, barbacoa is temporarily off the menu.