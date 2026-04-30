Interpol Just Announced a North American Tour for 2026

Interpol has just announced a 2026 North American outing.

The indie rock band added 22 dates to their itinerary for summer and fall, picking up in the states after a stretch in Europe earlier in the year. The first North American date is July 31 in Denver at The Mission Ballroom, followed by a short run of Pacific Northwest and West Coast dates.

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The tour will then pick back up September 26 with the CBGB Festival in Brooklyn after another stint for the band overseas, before cutting a swath across the East Coast, Canada, the Midwest, and the American South. The final date will take place October 17 in Nashville at The Pinnacle. Then it’s back to Europe for Interpol.

There’s a nice cast of supporting acts on this one, including Youth Lagoon, julie, DIIV, Loathe, and French Police. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Interpol 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

An artist presale for Interpol’s 2026 tour begins Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Interpol tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(New dates in bold)

05/02-05/03 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

05/06-05/07 — Boondall, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ^

05/09-05/10 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ^

05/13 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ^

07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/15 — Firenze, IT @ Visarno Arena *

07/16 — Bologna, IT @ Parco delle Caserme Rosse Sequoie Music Park

07/18 — Huelgoat, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues Festival

07/19 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/31 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

08/02 — Jackson Hole, WY @ Snow King Mountain

08/03 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House #

08/06 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield %

08/08 — Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula %

08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield &

08/14 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl &

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park &

08/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels &

08/23 — London, UK @ All Points East Presents Outbreak Festival

08/28-08/30 — Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

08/30 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival: Under the K Bridge

09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena $

10/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium +

10/03 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia +

10/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

10/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

10/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom +

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre +

10/10 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors +

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds +

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory +

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle !

11/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena @

11/11 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena @

11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena @

11/14 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome @

11/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Zénith @

11/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live @

11/18 — Forest, BE @ Vorst Nationaal/Forest National @

11/20 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham @

11/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff @

11/23-11/24 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios @

11/26-11/27 — Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre @

11/28 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena @

11/30 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena @

12/02 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro @

12/04-12/05 — London, UK @ Olympia Music Arena @

^ = w/ Deftones

* = w/ My Chemical Romance

# = w/ Youth Lagoon

% = w/ Loathe

& = w/ julie

$ = w/ Sombr

+ = w/ DIIV

! = w/ DIIV and French Police

@ = w/ Bloc Party