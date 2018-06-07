Interpol Return with “The Rover,” Announce New Album

Interpol, the NYC band that helped define early 00s alt-rock with their guitar interplay and skinny ties, is coming back with their first album in four years. Via a livestreamed press conference in Mexico City, the band announced that Marauder is out on August 24 and debuted its first single “The Rover.” The song is Interpol as shit, which means ricocheting guitars and an unstoppable rhythm section, this time playing that same “This Charming Man” skip that was featured on the band’s album track “Say Hello to the Angels.”

According to a press release, Marauder is about self-mythology, with frontman and guitarist/bassist Paul Banks saying that “I think in the past, I always felt autobiography was too small a thing for me to reference. I feel like now, I’m able to romanticize parts of my own life.” I’d counter that this is definitely not a new concept to Banks, a man of many musical aliases. In any case, you can listen to “The Rover” below and also catch Interpol’s still-ongoing (as of this writing) press conference in Mexico City.



