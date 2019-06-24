VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

Intimate Photos from the Largest Outdoor Leather and Kink Festival on the East Coast

By

Folsom Street East
Share:

I have been photographing Folsom Street East—the largest outdoor fetish/leather/kink festival on the East Coast—for the past three years. Since 1997, it has become a cornerstone event of New York City’s Pride month. Just a stone’s throw away from the new Hudson Yards development, curious High Line tourists stop and gawk at its spectacle: “puppy” playpens, whipping parlors, women in sundresses bound by ropes, and lots of bare, hairy asses. Sex positivity is one of Folsom East’s main missions, and always at the forefront of conversation. It aims to create a safe space where public expression of sexual identity can be freely explored.

As a gay man who was raised in a relatively sheltered household and moved to New York City 8 years ago, I’ve often struggled to find my identity in the LGBTQ+ world, particularly when it comes to my own sexual awakening. As such, my own relationship to this festival has evolved over the past several years. I initially felt lost, like a child who had lost his mother in a department store. (A very sex-positive department store.) But over the last few years, I’ve found myself drawn to documenting the trust and vulnerability both essential to the kink/fetish communities and inherent to events like Folsom East. With my photos, I aim to showcase the tender underbelly of the community that lives and thrives underneath the latex and puppy masks.

Videos by VICE

1561386637004-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_4
1561386649698-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_6
1561386845527-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_7
1561388757400-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_17
1561386660414-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_10
1561388679282-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_12
1561388700128-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_14
1561388826418-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_19
1561388710278-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_15
1561388770248-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_18
1561388784785-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_21
1561388721503-MattVanAnderson_FolsomEast_16

All Photographs by Matt Van Anderson. You can follow his work here.

Tagged:
, , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE