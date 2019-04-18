‘Into the Spider-Verse’ and What It Takes to Be Spider-Man

The gang finally discusses Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its themes around race, class, values, and the weight of heroism. Does the movie lean on humor to the point of detracting from important character arcs? Does it miss an opportunity with Uncle Aaron’s character? Is Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker akin to the treatment the character received in Insomniac’s Spider-Man for PS4? Next, Austin’s been getting irate about this story of what happened when the IRS launched a special initiative to pursue payments from wealthy people who were wrongly exploiting loopholes in the tax code, and how those efforts were sabotaged. Finally, the gang is not sure what to make of Bernie Sanders’ appearance on a Fox News town hall, but find some things worth discussing about the effort.

