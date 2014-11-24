Intricate Agates Are Nature’s Data Viz

Original post by Paul Prudence at Dataisnature

The linear patterns in agates are a kind of Earth process data visualization, their intricate coloured bands, much like the tree rings in dendrochronology, are encoded recordings of palaeoclimatic environments, oscillating temperature and pressure events as well as chaotic chemical interactions. The patterns are partly generated by self-organization through chemical feedback processes – a cybernetics of geology where fractal patterns appear as lithic printouts of non-linear dynamical chemical processes. Each band in these geological chaos diagrams represents a chemical reaction phase before it stabilises and shifts direction. Agate Patterns can be accurately modeled using fractal functions modulated with Brownian motion algorithms.

Videos by VICE

Crazy Lace Agate – Agatehill

Sumatran Agate – Agatehill

Laguna Agate – Agatehill

Mexican Lace Agate – Agatehill

Thermal pulsing combined with the presence of iron and manganese metal oxides generate the rich colouration. Sometimes bacterial decomposition of organic matter consumes some of the iron oxide, modifying the reaction still further. Fitting then that some agates contain microbacterial-like patterns as if the stones themselves were bacterial colonies fossilized. Imagine an Agate playback device capable of translating these million year long earth recordings into intelligible data representing all those interacting processes.

Czech Agate – Michal-Z

Laguna Agate – Agatehill

A selection of agate photographs can be found in this Flickr gallery

Related Posts:

The Writing of Stones – Roger Caillois

Hypogean Wildstyle: Dominik Strzelec’s Byzantine Geology

Banded Agates, Sonic Hydrodynamics & the BZ Reaction