TikTok made “princess treatment” a normal dating expectation for women. Now men want in on the royal treatment, too.

We’re talking about guys who expect their dates to pick up the check, drive them around, and generally act like they’re lucky to be in their presence. Cosmopolitan recently dubbed them “bratty men,” and the debate over who’s supposed to spoil whom has gotten a little ridiculous.

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Toronto creator Shaurya Manocha recently argued on TikTok that men deserve “prince treatment” in 2026. NOW Toronto asked locals for their opinions, and not everyone was thrilled. One father insisted the concept shouldn’t exist at all because men should be the ones protecting and cherishing women.

The Latest Dating Trend Involves Men Who Want to Be Treated Like Princesses

Researchers have even gotten involved, examining the term “princess boys” in a study published in The Journal of Men’s Studies. The label gets thrown at men for everything from showing emotional sensitivity to expecting women to split the bill. By that definition, wanting your girlfriend to buy you dinner once in a while apparently makes you “royalty.”

But wanting affection and expecting to be catered to are two very different things. Clinical psychologist J.J. Kelly told Cosmopolitan that people should feel comfortable asking for what they want, provided they can accept being told no. “No one is responsible for regulating your emotions except you,” she said. That includes accepting that your date might have absolutely no interest in paying for your $24 cocktail.

Women have been getting similar advice from dating influencers. TikTok coach Karla Elia, who has more than a million followers, told NBC News, “I see the dating scene and relationships as a business, because it is.” She’s encouraging women to see themselves as the prize, while manosphere influencers are telling men the same thing.

And really, there’s nothing wrong with men wanting to be spoiled. Flowers, thoughtful gifts, and having someone plan a nice date feel good regardless of who’s receiving them. The issue is expecting those gestures as proof of your value while contributing very little yourself.

A relationship where both people demand princess treatment sounds exhausting, not to mention expensive. If you’re both waiting to be impressed, who’s actually making an effort?