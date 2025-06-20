Introducing Dolly Crüe: Country Icon Dolly Parton Brings New Life to a Mötley Crüe Classic

Mark this down as a collaboration we never saw coming, but Mötley Crüe and Dolly Parton just dropped a song together: a new version of the band’s iconic tune “Home Sweet Home.”

Billed as “Dolly Crue,” the track features what sounds like Parton singing alongside the original recording of the 1985 smash hit Crüe track. Her vocals are matched with frontman Vince Neil’s on the first verse, before the country music legend goes solo for the second verse. Check it out below:

Videos by VICE

Play video

“Originally released in 1985, ‘Home Sweet Home’ has meant so much to both our fans and us. Collaborating with the legendary Dolly Parton on this reimaginged version to celebrate the song’s 40th anniversary was an absolute career highlight,” Mötley Crüe said in a statement on the newly remixed track. “A portion of the proceeds from ‘Home Sweet Home’ Featuring Dolly Parton benefits Covenant House – a cause close to our hearts.”

This new version of “Home Sweet Home” is featured on From the Beginning, a newly announced Mötley Crüe greatest hits compilation, which will be released on Sept. 19. “From The Beginning” is the story of Mötley Crüe told through their hits— from the Sunset Strip to the biggest stages in the world,” the band said of their new record. “This collection includes all the highlights and the new version of ‘Home Sweet Home’ featuring the one and only Dolly Parton.”

Interestingly, Ultimate Classic Rock notes that this will be Mötley Crüe’s ninth career-spanning compilation, which is the same number of original studio albums they’ve released to date.

In addition to their new career-spanning greatest hits album, Mötley Crüe will also be performing several shows in Las Vegas this fall, as part of a residency at the Dolby Live theater. The shows run from Sept. 12 through Oct. 3. They’ll then follow that up with a set at Rock The Tides 2025 in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Nov. 7. Click here for tickets and more info.