Introducing Flocking, the Latest Viral Dating Trend

Emotionally exhausted from dating? You’re not alone. In fact, to cope, many singles are booking trips instead of date nights. Because if you’re gonna be sad and lonely, you might as well do so in a beautiful environment…

Not to mention, there’s also the potential to meet new people when you venture away from your town. So, hey, who needs dating apps when you’re mingling abroad and forming real-life connections?

Videos by VICE

This dating trend is referred to as “flocking,” which basically means booking a trip with the hopes of sparking a connection. And according to Priceline’s 2025 Travel Trend Report, Gen Z is 2.8x more likely to believe travel is the new dating app, twice as likely to want a vacation romance, and 74% more likely to seek out destinations where they can meet new people, aka, flocking.

What Is Flocking?

Flocking basically involves packing your bags and traveling to a new destination to ignite a romantic spark, whether with other travelers or residents of the area.

“Priceline calls this growing behavior flocking—young people booking trips specifically to spark connection,” said a representative for Priceline. “Whether it’s a hotel bar, a group excursion, or a spontaneous weekend away, Gen Z is swapping algorithms for real-world energy and choosing destinations that make it easier (and more natural) to meet IRL.”

How Can I Take Part in Flocking?

You can take matters into your own hands by booking your own trip with your single friends, or you can work with a company like Priceline, which recently launched “Get the Flock Out.” This summer flash-deal series offers a ton of hotel deals (up to 35% off) in “Gen Z-approved locations.”

“Think cruisy beach towns, boutique hotels, and bar-forward stays—places where sparks can fly without a single swipe,” a representative said.

Just be sure to pack date-worthy attire.