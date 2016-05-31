Introducing Kiah and Her Slick, Soulful Debut “Cold War”





You’ve been in that situation. When you wake up and wonder what the fuck happened the night before. Why did you do it? Again. It’s Pavlovian. But guess what? You either man up and make peace with your actions or you make that change. (That’s right, MJ knew what was up and put it all in “Man In the Mirror”).

But of course it’s never as easy as that. Kiah Victoria’s debut song, “Cold War,” is a beautifully low-key cut of silky modern soul that dissects this turmoil, the inner demons, that 10 AM and still drinkin’ regret. She makes inner angst sound so very good.

As for Kiah herself: this is what we know. She’s a new Brooklyn-based 24-year-old who was born in Berlin and has subsequently lives in Conneticut, Kenya, Maryland, and New York City. Her mom is Scottish and her dad is from Harlem and we want her hair and her skin, but not in a creepy Buffalo Bill kinda way. We mean it as a compliment! Also she graduated NYU’s super-sought after Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music program, so yeah, she’s a talent and this is a very tidy little teaser from her forthcoming first EP.

