Introducing ‘Marinating,’ the Gross Post-Sex Habit the Internet Is Obsessed With

Marinating works great for chicken thighs. On bed sheets? It’s just gross.

A new survey from Laundryheap, a laundry delivery service, found that 72% of Brits don’t wash their sheets after sex, according to Metro. Granted, a company that makes money washing people’s laundry has good reason to remind everyone how disgusting their bedding might be. But the British are hardly the only ones letting things sit for a while.

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A Mattress Advisor survey of more than 1,000 Americans found that people go an average of 24 days between sheet changes. After sex, men waited another 11.7 days on average before washing their bedding, compared with 4.3 days for women. Nearly two weeks of sleeping in whatever happened between the sheets. Yucky.

Reddit, naturally, has some opinions about this. “I just marinate in bodily juices for a couple of weeks,” one person admitted, while another said they “just live with it until laundry day.” Someone else offered the sensible observation that “Towels are a thing.” And in an r/AskMen discussion, one guy admitted to washing his sheets every three months, although he bumps that up to once a month during the summer. How considerate.

Other commenters were horrified. One said they wash everything after sex because, between the pillows getting thrown on the floor and the bodily fluids ending up wherever they please, the whole bed deserves a trip through the washing machine.

NYU microbiologist Philip Tierno has warned that unwashed bedding can become a “botanical park” of bacteria and fungus. Your sheets are already collecting sweat, dead skin, and whatever else you leave behind during eight hours of sleep. Add bodily fluids from sex, and you’ve got even more moisture sitting in the fabric. Tierno recommends washing your sheets once a week.

Your pillowcases aren’t getting off easy, either. Between kissing, drooling, and sleeping with your face pressed into the same fabric night after night, mouth bacteria can accumulate there, as well. Dr. Henry Hackney, head clinician at DentaVacation, told Metro that pillowcases “can start to smell stale long before [they look] dirty.” He also noted that some patients experience irritation around their mouths.

Thankfully, having sex doesn’t mean you need to immediately strip the bed and start a load of laundry. Throw down a towel, and wash your sheets weekly. If things get visibly damp or stained, though, you might want to change them sooner.

The chicken thighs can marinate overnight. Please wash your sheets.